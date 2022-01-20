Bret Hart vs. 1-2-3 Kid, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin - The Chain Link on Fightful Overbooked

Tetsuya Naito is sticking with NJPW, but at a lower cost. Tokyo Sports reports Tetsuya Naito renewed his contract on January 17 with Naito saying he took a 24% pay cut. "Due to the influence of COVID-19, the audience is decreasing, and I was expected to offer a salary cut, but I didn't expect this much... Even I got nervous about this. When I saw the amount offered, I literally opened my right eye with my thumb and index finger," he said. “Next year, I want to take advantage of a higher salary than this cut. After all, it means that even if Okada won the G1, there was no rain of money in New Japan. If this happens, I have no choice but to make it come down on my own.”
