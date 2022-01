Hosting this year’s Super Bowl gathering? Before securing the half-time snacks like mini hotdogs and dip for Feb. 13, you’ll need a system to watch the big game. If you want to impress your friends, or you just want to treat yourself to an immersive game-day experience, there are additional speakers, sound bars and amplifiers to enhance your TV. Sites like Amazon and Walmart also have TVs and add-ons like the Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku available at a discount. Wayfair also has a new selection of couches, recliners and TV stands to make for an even better viewing experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO