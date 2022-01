Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) has vowed to push for reforms to chip away at fees that trap many young people who end up in court in a cycle of debt and poverty. HB 2033 would bar juvenile courts from charging families an array of fees for things like a lawyer, time spent in detention and court-ordered treatment. If the bill passes, the state would provide $2.5 million to help the courts recover some of those costs without charging fees.

