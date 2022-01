Reunited and it feels so good! Carly Waddell hinted at how emotional coparenting her two kids with Evan Bass can be on Tuesday, January 18. “Our favorite person [and nanny] @samsardina took this pic this morning when the kids came back from their dad’s house,” the Bachelor alum, 36, captioned a sweet Instagram shot of Isabella, 3, and Charlie, 2, hugging her. “They love going to hang with their dad and brothers on his long weekends but it’s always really big hugs when they come home. And I really really really love those hugs. There’s nothing quite as good.”

