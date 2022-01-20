ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New art museum opens in Carpinteria celebrating surfing and coastal living

By Scott Sheahen
 2 days ago

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — California’s South and Central Coasts are picturesque. So much so that Carpinteria is hosting a gallery showcasing how picturesque is California’s coastline.

The “Queen of the Coast” art exhibit will be on display Thursdays through Sundays at The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center until February 20.

The exhibit is held this year in collaboration with the 40th year of the Rincon Classic. Featuring artists are from the Carpinteria, Rincon Area, Santa Barbara and Ventura. The theme celebrates the surf culture of Southern California. From the legendary Rincon Classic surf competition to the Pacific Coast and all things coastal living.

The gallery will be open from noon until 4 p.m. each day. Entry is free.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

