ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmpNT_0drBZTUM00

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad , a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix .

Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo , are making their narrative debut with the drama.

The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020.

Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage. It was her fifth attempt, and she executed it by undertaking a 53-hour journey through the dangerous open ocean that included overcoming not just sharks but poisonous jellyfish.

Bening is portraying Nyad. Foster will play Bonnie Stoll, her coach and longtime friend.

Emmy winner Ann Biderman ( Ray Donovan ) and Black List scribe Julia Cox ( Do No Harm ) penned the script inspired by Nyad’s autobiography, Find a Way .

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Netflix on behalf of the filmmakers.

Black Bear is currently in postproduction on Dave Franco’s Somebody I Used to Know at Amazon and Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter , starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn at STX Films. It also has Martin Campbell’s Memory, starring Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce, which Briarcliff Entertainment and Open Road will release on April 29, 2022.

Foster was last seen opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Tahar Rahim in the 2021 drama The Mauritanian . The two-time Oscar winner is repped by CAA and attorney Matt Saver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

The Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+ has found its male lead. Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex’s part. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Demi Moore Movie This Week

Netflix is losing an iconic Demi Moore movie this week, and subscribers have just hours left to watch it before it's gone. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — is leaving Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Fans still have the rest of the day to queue up the iconic flick, before it's shuffled loose from the Netflix coil and sets off to possibly haunt another streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Tahar Rahim
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Diana Nyad
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Daisy Ridley
Person
Jimmy Chin
Cosmopolitan

Bradley Cooper Went Full Frontal in 'Nightmare Alley' and Said It Was a "Big Deal"

Guillermo del Toro’s new noir film Nightmare Alley is coming out right in time for awards season, and apparently Bradley Cooper casually does some full-frontal nudity in it. According to The Hollywood Reporter the script called for Bradley "to bare his body — full frontal and partial backside" during a scene that involves his character in a bathtub and "engaging in a sexual act with Toni Collette’s character."
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Ana De Armas Fans File Lawsuit Over Actress’ Cut Yesterday Role

If you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie, only to realize it wasn’t what you thought it to be, you’re not alone. Trailers are an essential piece to most films’ advertising but, sometimes, (do to the fluid nature of filmmaking) they don't always accurately set expectations. That can lead to disappointment, frustration, and – in the case of two Ana De Armas fans who watched Yesterday thinking she would be in it – a class action lawsuit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Mad Chance#Black Bear Pictures#The European Film Market#Black List#Caa Media Finance#Stx Films
darkhorizons.com

Foster Joins “Free Solo” Duo’s “Nyad”

Jodie Foster will join Annette Bening in the biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad at Netflix. Bening plays Nyad who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage. Foster will play Bonnie Stoll, her coach and longtime friend.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix to Axe Hit Leonardo DiCaprio Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio fans have just over a week left to watch one of his most acclaimed movies on Netflix: Shutter Island. The mystery thriller will depart Netflix's catalog on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. If you haven't seen this Martin Scorsese deep cut — or simply haven't revisited it in a while — now is a good time.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie sets a new record

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie The Power of the Dog has set a new record for the streaming service, as the psychological drama has become the Netflix movie with the most Best Picture award wins. The Power of the Dog picked up the Best Picture award at the North Dakota Film...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘When You Finish Saving the World’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

In his bitterly funny, clear-eyed debut as a feature director, When You Finish Saving the World, Jesse Eisenberg targets the kind of vanities and confused motives that fueled his breakthrough film as an actor, 2005’s The Squid and the Whale. Here, as in Noah Baumbach’s feature, parenting exists mostly as a means of putting one’s intellectual or moral pretensions on display — and heaven help the son who has outgrown being Mom’s mascot. As ghastly as that mother can be, though, Eisenberg musters more empathy than Baumbach did, and is smart enough, in casting Julianne Moore, to ensure the audience will...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Independent

Melanie Lynskey has always been brilliant – finally, with Yellowjackets, the world is seeing it

Yellowjackets is all anyone can talk about right now. Granted, the pulpy psychological thriller – currently airing on Sky Atlantic – offers ample intrigue and material to pore over. The series follows a high school girls’ football team whose plane crashes in the wilderness en route to a tournament, before toggling back and forth between the crash’s violent aftermath and its present-day survivors – played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. The mystery has found a natural home on Reddit where fans discuss theory after theory. But amid the debris of debate, there has been one...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy