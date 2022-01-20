ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
Buckle up.

Matt Reeves new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame , which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office , not adjusted for inflation.

Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice League at four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut never played in cinemas. (The version released on the big screen was a tidy two hours.)

The Batman , from Warner Bros. and DC, stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The upcoming movie, which flies into theaters March 4, centers on Bruce Wayne’s earlier days of fighting crime. The film is full of Batman’s rogues gallery, so it is bound to be complex. Paul Dano plays The Riddler, a serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as the Penguin.

A number of fan sites have been discussing the running time, which was revealed as a result of the movie receiving a PG-13 rating. (Studios must deliver a locked cut of the film to the ratings board.)

A slew of recent movies have a running time longer than two hours and 30 minutes, which automatically shaves off one show a day. One exception is Sony and Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2:28) — if only by a margin.

In regards to The Batman , Warners will be able to make up the difference by putting the film on more screens.

The longest of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films was The Dark Knight Rises (2:44). Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever , which relaunched the marquee franchise in 1995, was two hours and one minute, while Nolan’s The Dark Knight was two hours and 32 minutes.

On the Marvel side of the superhero aisle, The Avengers was two hours and 23 minutes, while Avengers: Infinity War was two hours and 29 minutes.

Of late, the proliferation of long movies has been notable. No Time to Die (2:43) was the longest installment in the James Bond franchise, while Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Chloé Zhao’s Eternals were both two hours and 36 minutes long. Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci was two hours and 38 minutes and his The Last Duel , two hours and 32 minutes.

Like Scott, The Batman filmmaker Reeves can be known for directing films that run north of two hours. War for the Planet the Apes was two hours and 20 minutes, preceded by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes at two hours and 10 minutes.

All official running times include credits.

IN THIS ARTICLE
