Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown

By Collin Kelley
 3 days ago
Airbnb has announced that its new technical hub will be located at The Interlock development in West Midtown.

The short-term and vacation home rental giant announced last February that it would open an East Coast hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams and regional base for new technical and non-technical roles.

Airbnb said in a press released that it planed to open at The Interlock, a mixed-use development near Georgia Teach at the corner of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road, “later this year, subject to pandemic conditions.”

“With the opening of our Atlanta Tech Hub, we hope to create many new high-skilled jobs over time and further expand our commitment to serving all stakeholders in Airbnb’s diverse community: Hosts, guests, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Dave Stephenson, Chief Financial Officer at Airbnb. “Atlanta emerged as the perfect choice for our new Tech Hub because of its strong educational infrastructure and institutions committed to supporting communities of color.”

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement: “Atlanta is and always will be open to business, innovation and attracting talent. This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of our tech industry and Atlanta’s existing talent. We welcome Airbnb’s new tech hub and I look forward to working together to create a pipeline of technical jobs and economic opportunities for our residents.”

#West Midtown#Interlock#Atlanta Tech Hub
