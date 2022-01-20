ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurry: Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deals start at $15

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Blue, HY1100/04

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing
Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile
Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

It’s fantastic that the pandemic seems to be winding down again in the US. Needless to say, it’s because so many millions of people have been vaccinated. But even though the CDC recently revised its safety recommendations, there are certain activities that some people try to avoid. If dentist visits are on your list, you definitely need to check out the Philips Sonicare deals on Amazon today.

So many of our readers have told us that they’re still trying their best to avoid the dentist right now. And it seems like they plan to continue to skip nonessential visits until the pandemic is “over.” Whether or not that’s a good idea, upgrading your old manual brush with an electric toothbrush is never a bad thing. It’s probably more important now than ever before if you plan to delay your next routine dental cleaning.



Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Blue, HY1100/04

Price: $14.95
You Save: $10.04 (40%)
Philips Sonicare deals at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOmeJ_0drBZ6W800

Sonicare electric toothbrushes are some of the best options in the business, but they’re generally also quite expensive. That’s especially true if you want the best of the best. But the good news is that Amazon is offering some solid discounts right now that slash several models to the lowest prices of the year. Here, we’re going to show you some of the best deals on the hottest models you can get.

Anyone looking for something high-end that checks every box there is to check will be interested in either the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush or the DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush , which are available today with discounts up to $30. That’s a great deal on these top-of-the-line models!

Needless to say, however, you don’t have to spend anywhere near that much to get a great rechargeable electric toothbrush right now.

Prices start at just $14.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYYsV_0drBZ6W800

The ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a best-seller that people really love, and you can snag one today for just $49.99 thanks to a new lower retail price.

Or, if you want to spend even less, you can pick up the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 model for just $24.95!

Also of note, the Philips Sonicare One toothbrush is available for just $14.95 right now. This great electric toothbrush was designed with travel in mind. This model makes it so easy to get the best possible clean on the go. It also features 3-month battery life, which is amazing!

Scroll through all of these great Philips Sonicare deals down below.

Philips Sonicare One

This is one of the best Philips Sonicare deals you’ll find. It’s only $14.95 right now!

  • Take Philips Sonicare brushing technology with you wherever you go
  • Comes with a special case for easy travel
  • Compact design fits anywhere
  • Tapered bristles and sonic vibrations polish your teeth and brighten your smile
  • 2-minute times with 30-second notifications
  • Battery life lasts for up to 3 months!
  • Colorful design comes in seven different colorways



Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Blue, HY1100/04

Price: $14.95
You Save: $10.04 (40%)
Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100

  • The Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 pulses gently and moves fluid between your teeth and gums
  • This model is gentle but cleans effectively each and every time
  • Special sonic technology helps prevent cavities and tooth decay
  • Philips’ special EasyStart program helps you start slowing and adjust to the sonic brushing power
  • Proprietary QuadPacer 2-minute timer helps ensure that you spend enough time brushing each area of your mouth


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbY1z_0drBZ6W800

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04

Price: $24.95
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100

  • ProtectiveClean 4100 removes up to 7 times more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush
  • Special pressure sensor technology provides a gentle clean
  • Custom curved power tip reaches all the toughest spots in your mouth
  • Safe for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and even veneers
  • Helps prevent cavities and improve gum health
  • Quadpacer timer lets you know when you’ve spent enough time cleaning each region of your mouth

This is one of the most popular Philips Sonicare deals, so it could sell out soon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcVaH_0drBZ6W800

Philips Sonicare HX6810 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Price: $49.99
ExpertClean 7500

  • Removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and provides expert-level cleaning
  • Pressure sensor alerts you when you’re brushing too hard, protecting your teeth in the process
  • The automated Sonicare app gives you progress reports so you can maintain or improve your brushing habits


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lQw2_0drBZ6W800

Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Price: $142.15
You Save: $7.80 (5%)
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300

This is one of the hottest Philips Sonicare deals out there right now!

  • This is Philips Sonicare’s best and most advanced toothbrush
  • Provides the most exception and complete oral care
  • Removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush
  • Makes gums up to 7 times more healthy in just 2 weeks when using gum health mode
  • White+ mode removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days compared to manual brushing



Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Black Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Price: $199.95
You Save: $30.04 (13%)
The post Hurry: Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deals start at $15 appeared first on BGR.

