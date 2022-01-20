ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Orders Supersized Reboot of ‘Iron Chef’

By James Hibberd
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
The iconic cooking competition Iron Chef is the latest franchise being rebooted by Netflix .

The streaming service has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, which is billed as a supersized take on the basic cable classic.

Here’s the official description: “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever ‘Iron Legend.'”

Iron Chef originally premiered in Japan in 1993 and Food Network picked up the series in 1999. The series arguably launched the cooking competition reality show genre, with successors that included Bravo’s Top Chef (2006) and Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2005).

Eight episodes have been ordered of the new series from Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions, with Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin and Ross Weintraub serving as executive producers.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will premiere later in 2022. Deadline first reported the news.

FanSided

Kitchen Stadium Awaits Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix

If you’re a television food competition purist, your appreciation for the genre is likely rooted in the original Iron Chef or its wildly successful offspring Iron Chef America. With Cooking Channel‘s Saturday night programming still featuring multiple episodes of the latter, it’s clear that a hefty appetite remains for the show, present company included.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

