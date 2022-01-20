ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CW renews Penn and Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals

The three unscripted shows will officially return for the...

8PM: Penn & Teller: Fool Us “Stabba Dabba Deck”

The magicians featured on this episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us include Zak Mirz, John-Henry, Andy Deemer, and Thomas Solomon, Friday at 8PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn and Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season Nine; The CW Renews Magic Competition Series

Abracadabra! The CW is making Penn & Teller: Fool Us return for the 2022-23 television season. The magic competition series will be back for its ninth year. Penn & Teller: Fool Us is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to immediately try to figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season eight include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan, Paul Gertner, The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo, Ben Seidman, Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto & Guilia, and Mark Clearview.
Stabba Dabba Deck – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US – Friday, January 21, 2022, at 8pm on CW50. WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.
THE CW RENEWS THREE HIT ALTERNATIVE SERIES FOR 2022-23 BROADCAST SEASON

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Conjures Up a Brand New Season. The Magic Continues with New Episodes of “Masters of Illusion”. “World’s Funniest Animals” Is Back with Paw-some New Episodes. January 20, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network announced today the renewal of three hit...
