The CW renews Penn and Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals

Abracadabra! The CW is making Penn & Teller: Fool Us return for the 2022-23 television season. The magic competition series will be back for its ninth year. Penn & Teller: Fool Us is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to immediately try to figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season eight include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan, Paul Gertner, The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo, Ben Seidman, Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Belotto & Guilia, and Mark Clearview.

