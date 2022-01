Citrus Canker FILE - Oranges ripen in a grove in Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013, in Plant City, Fla. Sixteen years after their legal battle began, around 18,000 homeowners in central Florida area will be paid over $42 million collectively by Florida’s agriculture agency for destroying their citrus trees during a state effort to eradicate a harmful citrus disease. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)

Get ready for orange juice prices to jump.

Florida is on pace to produce the smallest crop of oranges since 1945.

The current projection is 44.5 million boxes of oranges; 1.5 million fewer boxes than predicted just last month.

Officials said orange growing in the state has been hit hard in recent years with a bacteria that kills citrus trees.

©2022 Cox Media Group