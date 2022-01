Avangrid Renewables has leased 50,000 square feet at Montgomery Park for a new office. Avangrid Renewables, an Avangrid Inc. subsidiary, is a renewable energy company in 22 states that operates in the solar and wind arenas. In an email, the company characterized the lease as “a move,” noting the space would be the new main office of Onshore Avangrid Renewables. The lease, signed in the third quarter of 2021, is good for 12 years.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO