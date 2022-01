The San Jose Sharks welcome in defending champs Tampa Bay Lightning to SAP Center. It was some welcome mat too, as the Sharks fell down 4-0 in the opening 12:32. James Reimer got pulled then, but the Sharks didn’t have answers, as they lost 7-1. Jaycob Megna scored for the Sharks, who start their death gauntlet before their February break — Tampa Bay tonight, Washington, Florida, Carolina, and Tampa Bay — with a quick death. Hope they got more quarters by Wednesday in Washington.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO