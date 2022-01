Did you ever wish you could find something a little less “big city,” but with all the conveniences we have come to rely upon?. Look no further! Welcome to this perfectly situated apartment at 3755 Henry Hudson Parkway — a natural light-filled, two-bedroom, one beautifully tiled bathroom home with five closets, a windowed kitchen, and a place that is extraordinarily convenient to transportation to points north and south.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO