Predictions of what could be the Greatest Crash on Wall Street have been floating around for a long time, longer than a year at least. The Covid crash of March 2020 resulted in a spike in the more intense “This is it!” claims from letter writers, but with assistance from the Fed et al, “That was not it.” Yet. However, now that Wall Street is not having a good start to 2022, the number of doom predictions are on the increase again. So, is this going to be really “IT” this time?

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO