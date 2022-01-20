ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande County, CO

State Patrol Communication Technician arrested for sexual assault in Alamosa

 6 days ago

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. — A State Patrol Communication Technician has been arrested for sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact by the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office.

37-year-old Tony Jackson Hill was arrested on Wednesday. The day before the Sheriff’s Office was notified about the alleged sexual assault.

Hill will be advised in court at 2:30 p.m.

The Colorado State Patrol has been made aware of allegations and charges against Tony Hill who was stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center. Hill has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal and external investigation

Hill has been employed by the Colorado State Patrol since March 2020, stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center since his hire date.

This is currently an on-going investigation by the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s office.

