Penn-Trafford news: Huron tribe lesson, tornado relief effort, more

P-T students learn from Native American

A group of Trafford Middle School eighth grade history students spent a day with an area Native American of Huron descent, shared stories and artifacts about the attire, traditions and customs of the tribe, which lived in what became Pennsylvania.

The program by Todd Johnson of McKeesport, who portrays the warrior “Ghost in the Head,” followed lessons on the French and Indian War and Revolutionary War taught by Brandy Lockwood.

Johnson shared Native American uses for many things found in nature as well as ways in which the the tribe was able to survive and thrive in their environment.

Levi Baum, a substitute teacher for Penn-Trafford and an education major at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe, coordinated the presentation.

“Many students came back during study halls in order to do more exploration of the artifacts and to ask Ghost questions,” Lockwood said.

Manor Lions help tornado victims

Manor Lions Club, along with other Lions Clubs from the District 14 E Lions of Westmoreland County, recently donated thousands of items for those affected by tornadoes that struck Kentucky on Dec. 10.

The items loaded in the van were taken to a semi-trailer, which was filled with items such as clothes, cleaning supplies, kerosene heaters, mops, rakes, generators, chainsaws, bleach and detergent donated by Lions clubs across Pennsylvania. Lions Club members will help to unload and distribute the many donated items.

St. Barbara Parish sets bingo

St. Barbara Parish, 111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City, will host a monthly bingo on Feb. 2.

Doors open at 5 p.m. the games begin at 6:45 p.m.

Paper packages start at $27. Monitors and number boards are used for players’ convenience.

The kitchen will be open to purchase food. Coffee is free. The building is wheelchair accessible.

For information, call 724-744-7474 or 724-744-4584.

Water rates stand in new municipal authority budget

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County water customers will see no rate changes for the next year under part of a new $107.6 million operating budget unanimously approved by the agency’s board of directors.

Water rates last were increased in 2017 as part of a three-year plan to raise revenues for infrastructure improvements.

The new budget, which begins April 1, includes slight increases in revenues and expenses. Officials said rising costs could accelerate spending over the next 12 months.

“Certain expenditures will see big increases, and we’ll see where that takes us, while revenues have been flat for the most part,” MAWC business manager Brian Hohman said.

The authority serves more than 122,000 water customers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. It also has nearly 30,000 sewer customers.