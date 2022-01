Give yourself a pat on the back, because you're more than halfway through the ReNew Year Movement Program. (Whoop, whoop!) Last week, we took a full-body approach to fitness with heart-racing workouts like every minute on the minute (EMOM) and running intervals, as well as activation drills that lit up every last muscle. Now, it's time to turn up the heat on the physical elements of the program and the restorative practices. This week is all about making sure your movement plan is as well-rounded as possible.

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO