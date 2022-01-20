Super Bowl LVI halftime show unveils an epic F. Gary Gray-directed "The Call" trailer

"In some ways, Ozark is a modern money-laundering retelling of the 12 labors of Hercules, though if Marty and Wendy have a miraculous ability to get themselves out of jams, those jams are often of their own making," says Mary McNamara. "Marty is a problem-solver who never saw a situation he couldn’t talk himself out of; Wendy is increasingly a proponent of the 'go big or go home' school of empowerment and self-destruction. That is, of course, what fuels the narrative: Their amazing race against an unending series of obstacles and the widening gap between how Marty and Wendy view them. Marty just wants to get out from under his 'debt' to Navarro; Wendy thinks they can create an eventually legitimate, economic and political empire. You know, the old 'in five years, the Corleone family is going to be completely legitimate' trope. Cue bullet spray of bloody death. The problem is it’s become difficult to care whose worldview triumphs or how the Byrdes’ story ends, as long as it does. Which Netflix has made even more challenging by splitting up the final season into two chunks, the second of which will drop later this year. Moment by moment, Ozark still captivates; Lisa Emery’s shotgun-totin’ Darlene Snell is the kind of character that personifies exactly what television can do that films can’t, and it’s tough to look away when Linney is taking Wendy from dimples to demonic in half a second or when Garner is doing pretty much anything at all. But when each scene is over, it evaporates in the perpetual churn of increasingly insupportable plot points. The show has always relied on the power of its main performers to pull viewers over the many potholes any story that involves 'ordinary' people becoming entangled with a cartel is bound to have, and (Jason) Bateman, (Laura) Linney and (Julia) Garner have worked wonders, separately and together. But at this point, Ozark feels a bit like a hostage situation — the stars have done their jobs, now it’s time to let them go."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO