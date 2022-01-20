ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix rebooting Iron Chef

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four years after Food Network aired its final Iron Chef America...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
Primetimer

Netflix boss: “The Squid Game universe has just begun"

During an earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed today the South Korean hit dystopian drama will "absolutely" return for a second season. While creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about working on a second season, Sarandos' comments today mark the first time the streamer has confirmed the show's future. Squid Game reached more than 142 million Netflix households and being streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours. Sarandos also admitted that the Oscar success of Parasite was a “turning point” for Korean drama and also applauded Netflix Korea for its work in developing Squid Game. “They didn’t try to make the show different so that it would travel, but tried to find all the things about Korean cinema and Korean drama and build them up in a way and new levels of production values,” he said. “It’s not like we had to go in and teach anyone in Korea how to make great content. It’s an incredible market for that. There’s always been curiosity around the world, (the) K Drama market has always had pockets of success all over the place, but the ease of delivery that we’ve offered has pushed that into the mainstream.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Chef America#Food Network#Queer Eye
z975.com

Fresh Prince Getting Reboot

Reboots are something we just have to get used to, at this point. So many different movies and TV shows have been done over and over again that it’s just a way of life now. It’s pretty rare that we get anything original anymore. However, there are just...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis to star in Epix TV movie thriller Unseen

directed by Yoko Okumura, is the next project from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s eight TV movie deal. According to Deadline, Unseen "is written by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. The logline: Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam (Purdy), receives a call from Emily (Francis), a nearly blind woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call. Michael Patrick Lane (Dynasty) will play the ex."
MOVIES
studybreaks.com

The Success of ‘Cobra Kai’ Makes It the Reboot of All Reboots

The Netflix series reignites the love for the original ‘Karate Kid’ films. As many of us find ourselves indulging in the guilty pleasure of a Netflix binge sesh, many hidden gems become engulfed in the sea of the streaming site’s 15,000 watchable titles. That’s exactly the category “Cobra Kai” found itself in until recently, although now all generations are indulging in the undeniable nostalgia and wittiness of “The Karate Kid” (1984) film series continuation.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Netflix's La Firma reality competition will seek the next Latin urban music star

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel will be joined by Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero on the judging panel on La Firma, which will search for singers across Latin America, the United States and Spain. "In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition," per Deadline. "The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

How decades-old footage of Bob Saget ended up in Moses Storm's new HBO Max special

Moses Storm: Trash White, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday, features old footage of Saget on America's Funniest Home Videos with Storm's family appeared in the cold open. "Bob legitimately meant a lot to us growing up," Storm tells The Last Laugh podcast. "Essentially, Bob Saget, in our heads, was picking the videos at his house and giving us his 10 grand. So my mom, as a job, aggressively tried to get us on America’s Funniest Home Videos. So we’d rent a camera and two six-hour tapes every single week and she would just brainstorm, try to come up with bits with the kids. And it wasn’t this fun thing. We were submitting them and she would get angry. And rightfully so, it’s hard to do bits. And she would try to get us on the show and keep submitting tapes because it was a cash cow. It was a way out. So growing up, in my head, Bob Saget was the richest person alive. I was like, he probably has a million dollars! Could you imagine such an amount? I’ve always had this very warm feeling towards him. So if I could make it about me, it hit me really hard. And there was a part of me that was hoping to meet him after this." ALSO: John Mayer paid to have a private plane fly Saget's body from Orlando to Los Angeles.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2. Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Kitchen Stadium Awaits Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix

If you’re a television food competition purist, your appreciation for the genre is likely rooted in the original Iron Chef or its wildly successful offspring Iron Chef America. With Cooking Channel‘s Saturday night programming still featuring multiple episodes of the latter, it’s clear that a hefty appetite remains for the show, present company included.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘As We See It’ Creator Jason Katims: Why My Son Hates My TV Shows (Guest Column)

My wife and I stepped out of the limo, returning home from the Kodak Theatre, back in the days when people actually attended awards shows in real life. We were arriving triumphant, a shining new Emmy nestled in my arms. We walked into the house and my daughter leaped into my arms to congratulate me. My son looked at me with a wry smile and said, “It’s no Oscar, Dad.” This pretty much sums up Sawyer’s less than blown away view of my oeuvre. It’s not that he watches the shows and doesn’t like them, he just chooses not to watch....
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Summer House Becomes Its Own TV Universe in Season 6

After watching the season premiere of Summer House, which kicks off its sixth season tonight, three things become abundantly clear: 1) COVID is over, baby, at least when it comes to Bravo reality TV; 2) Kyle and Amanda's looooong-awaited wedding is set to dominate this season while simultaneously being the least interesting thing about the show; and 3) the Summer House television universe is the closest thing that Bravo has to the MCU.
TV SERIES
101wkqx.com

The SNL reboot of Urkel nails it!

The Fresh Prince has a real reboot on Peacock that’s dramatic. SNL ran with that idea and created a “new version” of Family Matters and the best character in it- Urkel. I never knew Steve could be such a badass. Check it out.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC delays American Song Contest over COVID concerns with a live audience, sets AGT: Extreme's premiere in its place

The ambitious U.S. take on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest is set to kick off its eight-week run on March 21. American Song Contest was originally scheduled to premiere on Feb. 21. Instead, AGT: Extreme will premiere on that date and run for four weeks. AGT: Extreme was able to complete its season this month after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin's scary injury last October resulted in a production shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Daphne Oz on Launching Her Own Show as Her Dad Leaves Daytime TV

This week, Daphne Oz launched a new nationally-syndicated daytime show, “The Good Dish.” The television host, writer and chef has been ready for this moment all her life — but when the opportunity came, Oz had to pull it off in record time. Oz, who became a best-selling author as a college student with her first book “The Dorm Room Diet,” is known to audiences as a judge on “MasterChef Junior” and as one of the original hosts of ABC’s beloved foodie show, “The Chew,” which she departed one year before its final season. More recently, the mother of four has led...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Everything works on Apple TV+'s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is the Muppets series Disney+ wish it had: "The video-streaming world has long suffered from content fragmentation, and modern-day Muppet access is no exception," says Sam Machkovech. "If you want to revel in all things Jim Henson, you'll need subscriptions to no less than three streamers: Disney+ (which has the most Henson films and series), HBO Max (which has a lock on Sesame Street), and Apple TV+. In a fairer cosmos, a unified Henson+ service would let fans feast upon the entire Muppet-verse like giddy Cookie Monsters. Alas. Those streaming services don't just divvy up classic Muppet content, either. They each feature brand-new series from the Jim Henson Company, either with newly invented characters or old favorites reliving their glory days. Keeping up with all that content has been tricky, but we at Ars have done our best, always with the hope that one of the new properties will deliver a good-enough mix of nostalgia, production values, and freshness. This week, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock nails that exact combination and breathes new life into the formerly HBO-exclusive universe."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy