Netflix rebooting Iron Chef

Moses Storm: Trash White, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday, features old footage of Saget on America's Funniest Home Videos with Storm's family appeared in the cold open. "Bob legitimately meant a lot to us growing up," Storm tells The Last Laugh podcast. "Essentially, Bob Saget, in our heads, was picking the videos at his house and giving us his 10 grand. So my mom, as a job, aggressively tried to get us on America’s Funniest Home Videos. So we’d rent a camera and two six-hour tapes every single week and she would just brainstorm, try to come up with bits with the kids. And it wasn’t this fun thing. We were submitting them and she would get angry. And rightfully so, it’s hard to do bits. And she would try to get us on the show and keep submitting tapes because it was a cash cow. It was a way out. So growing up, in my head, Bob Saget was the richest person alive. I was like, he probably has a million dollars! Could you imagine such an amount? I’ve always had this very warm feeling towards him. So if I could make it about me, it hit me really hard. And there was a part of me that was hoping to meet him after this." ALSO: John Mayer paid to have a private plane fly Saget's body from Orlando to Los Angeles.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO