The It couple held hands as they made their way through the streets of the Big Apple while looking super stylish in their designer duds. Going strong! A-list couple Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City on Saturday (January 22). The “Umbrella” singer, 33, and rapper, 33, snuggled up to each other as they made their way through the streets of the Big Apple. And, of course, they looked like they just stepped off the runway while doing it!

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO