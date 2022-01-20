Remote work opportunities an increasing part of country's fastest-growing jobs

The leader in customer experience automation (CXA) achieves strong momentum into Q1 2022 with positive customer satisfaction, new product capabilities and headcount growth. To close out a year of rapid growth and success, customers of ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), reported a 110% average increase in new leads compared to last year and a 94% improvement in the amount of leads that became customers, proving the effectiveness of ActiveCampaign’s platform. In the forthcoming 2022 Customer Experience Automation Impact Study, ActiveCampaign customers reported the platform helped them achieve a 109% average increase in sales effectiveness and a 108% increase in engagement rates from emails, all with the power of 1:1 automation. Its customers achieved higher revenue and rapid growth because of the great experiences the technology provides.

