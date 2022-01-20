ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The White Lotus is moving to Sicily for Season 2

Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Variety reports that once again a Four Seasons Hotel will stand in...

The White Lotus books F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Holllander and Haley Lu Richardson for Season 2

They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in HBO's follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. Abraham will play the father of Imperioli's character and grandfather of DiMarco's character. Hollander will take on the role of Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson plays Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss who is believed to be Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid.
TV SERIES
In Brief: 'The Goldbergs' gets full ninth season; Aubrey Plaza joins 'The White Lotus', and more

ABC has ordered four additional episodes of The Goldbergs, bringing its season nine total to a full 22, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey announced Monday on Instagram. The move has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin, who left the series following multiple misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's still unclear how the sitcom will write out Garlin's character Murray...
TV SERIES
Congrats to The White Lotus Season-Two Cast on Its Alleged Italian Vacation

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson have joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as series regulars. It was previously reported that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will also be joining the ensemble, and Jennifer Coolidge will be making her rightful return. THR’s sources say the second season will take place at a White Lotus resort in Italy, so congrats to all of these people on getting to film somewhere beautiful. We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes like intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery:
TV SERIES
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Summer House Becomes Its Own TV Universe in Season 6

After watching the season premiere of Summer House, which kicks off its sixth season tonight, three things become abundantly clear: 1) COVID is over, baby, at least when it comes to Bravo reality TV; 2) Kyle and Amanda's looooong-awaited wedding is set to dominate this season while simultaneously being the least interesting thing about the show; and 3) the Summer House television universe is the closest thing that Bravo has to the MCU.
TV SERIES
Netflix's La Firma reality competition will seek the next Latin urban music star

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel will be joined by Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero on the judging panel on La Firma, which will search for singers across Latin America, the United States and Spain. "In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition," per Deadline. "The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Sicily#Four Seasons Hotel
Billions Season 6 kicks off with a reference to Mr. Big and Peloton

“I’m not going out like Mr. Big,” a character on the Showtime drama says early on in the Season 6 premiere, a reference to Chris Noth's character dying after a Peloton ride in the premiere of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That. It's pretty unusual for Prestige TV show to reference another on a rival platform. Billions' Season 6 premiere was surprise-released early Friday morning ahead of Sunday's premiere date. Like And Just Like That, Billions filmed a scene involving a Peloton. But producers say they wrote and filmed their Peloton scene early last year, months before Mr. Big's onscreen death. The line of dialogue about Mr. Big was overdubbed only recently in postproduction. Peloton said in a statement to The New York Times that the it had not agreed to Billions' use of its brand or intellectual property on the show, and that it had not provided equipment for the episode. “As referenced by the show itself,” the statement said, “there are strong benefits of cardiovascular exercise to help people lead long, happy lives.” Showtime did not immediately respond to The Times' question about whether Peloton was aware of the cameo before the episode's debut.
TV SERIES
Bull ending after six seasons

Michael Weatherly announced via Twitter that his CBS legal drama inspired by Dr. Phil McGraw's early career will end after the currently airing Season 6. CBS confirmed the cancelation. "Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close," Weatherly tweeted. "It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!" Bull infamously made headlines in 2018 after The New York Times revealed CBS paid Bull guest-star Eliza Dushku $9.5 million over her allegations that Weatherly sexually harassed her on set. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” CBS said in a statement. As Variety notes, Bull ending will mark the first time in nearly two decades that Weatherly won't be on the network's primetime lineup. Weatherly began starring in Bull in 2016 after starring on NCIS from 2003 to 2016.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby-Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
