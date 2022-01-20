CA First Responders Voice Growing Wait Time Concerns For Emergency Rooms

(Des Moines, IA) -- Mercy One and Unity Point Health in Des Moines are both reporting longer than normal wait times in the emergency room and at walk-in and urgent care clinics. Both health care systems cite similar factors, including increased demand for coronavirus testing and staffing issues. Polk County Health Spokesperson Nola Aigner is reminding patients who do not have coronavirus symptoms, but still wish to be tested, to use a home-test kit, rather than go to an emergency room, walk-in clinic, or urgent care clinic. Polk County has noted a rise in coronavirus cases lately, the positivity rate is over 28-percent. Aigner says that percentage only includes lab-confirmed tests, not home-tests. Aigner also says coronavirus hospitalizations are also higher than they have been.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO