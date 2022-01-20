ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA First Responders Voice Growing Wait Time Concerns For Emergency Rooms

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders voiced their growing concerns at the California State Capitol over long wait times in emergency rooms. The workers expressed their frustration during a hearing yesterday, saying they had to wait long hours until patients are admitted into emergency...

CBS 8

'Pretty desperate situation' | San Diego emergency rooms overwhelmed with longer wait times

SAN DIEGO — COVID infections are spreading faster than ever due to the more contagious omicron variant which is overwhelming emergency rooms across San Diego. "It’s a pretty desperate situation right now in emergency rooms of many of the hospitals," said Jeff Behm, managing director of Falck San Diego, the city’s emergency services contractor. "Our volume alone since Christmas has gone up 30%. We associate that with COVID. People are getting sick and going to hospital and calling 911."
iheart.com

Central Iowa Hospital Emergency Room Wait Times Rising

(Des Moines, IA) -- Mercy One and Unity Point Health in Des Moines are both reporting longer than normal wait times in the emergency room and at walk-in and urgent care clinics. Both health care systems cite similar factors, including increased demand for coronavirus testing and staffing issues. Polk County Health Spokesperson Nola Aigner is reminding patients who do not have coronavirus symptoms, but still wish to be tested, to use a home-test kit, rather than go to an emergency room, walk-in clinic, or urgent care clinic. Polk County has noted a rise in coronavirus cases lately, the positivity rate is over 28-percent. Aigner says that percentage only includes lab-confirmed tests, not home-tests. Aigner also says coronavirus hospitalizations are also higher than they have been.
WTOK-TV

Paramedics experience long wait times in Emergency Rooms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The local healthcare system is experiencing major issues when it comes to emergency rooms and ambulance wait times. “The medical industry is being slammed right now with very little compensation,” Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobler said. Paramedics are having to wait hours before their patients...
wvua23.com

DCH under strain with staff shortage, long emergency room waits

With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, hospitals around the country are struggling to meet the demand for patients requiring tests and treatment while employees also battle COVID-19. At DCH Health System an uptick in hospitalizations is putting a strain on short-staffed doctors and nurses. As of Jan. 18,...
foxillinois.com

Springfield first responders report slower ambulance response times

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you find yourself injured right now in Springfield, it may take longer than usual before an ambulance can reach you. Local firefighters, who are often first on the scene of an emergency, say it can sometimes take over an hour before an ambulance can get to a patient.
KRQE News 13

UNMH, Presbyterian emergency departments remain overcapacity with hours-long wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As total hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continue to hover between 500 and 600 patients, the metro area’s two largest hospital systems say patients are seeing up to six-hour wait times to be admitted into their emergency departments. Leaders from Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital […]
theapopkavoice.com

Don’t Wait: 15 Reasons to Head to the Emergency Room

In life, accidents happen and the unexpected can arise at the drop of a hat. But what to do in those situations and where should you go when they come up? To find out, we spoke with Emergency Department Director John Lazarus about the differences between real emergencies and problems better handled by urgent care.
UPI News

Long emergency room waits may raise risk of death

A seemingly endless wait in an emergency department can be taxing for many reasons, but new research suggests that long delays in being admitted to the hospital may even raise a patient's risk of death within the following 30 days. Why? One possible reason: A crowded ER might mean care...
CBS Austin

Omicron surge causing long waits in Austin's emergency rooms

The omicron surge is pushing Austin’s emergency rooms beyond capacity. Anyone who needs emergency medical care right now is likely to have their treatment impacted by the record-breaking omicron surge. “Do expect when you visit it will a very, very busy emergency department,” said Douglas Havron, Executive Director, Capital...
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
Faribault Daily News

Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota

With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market. On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next...
WAFF

Long COVID becomes growing concern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For some, lingering symptoms and health problems have lasted about as long as the pandemic. It’s called long-COVID and doctors say there are still a lot of things they don’t know about it. According to Huntsville Hospital infectious disease doctor, Dr. Ali Hassoun, there...
