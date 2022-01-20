Actor Joe Mantegna says he is incredibly proud of his new show ‘As We See It’
Joe Mantegna talked about his new show “As We See It,” saying the script was one of the best he has read in his career.
“As We See It” will be available on Prime Video on Friday.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2022.
