Vanna White shares why she has been on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 39 years and what she loves most about it

Vanna White says it has been fun to be part of “Wheel of Fortune”for 39 years. She also talked about “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and said some of the celebrity contestants are actually really good at solving the puzzles on the show.

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC, and the finale airs on Jan. 30.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2022.

