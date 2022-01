MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Central Intelligence Agency is now saying that most cases of the mysterious, neurological illness known as “Havana Syndrome” were not caused by Russia or a foreign adversary. The intelligence agency said a majority of the 1,000 cases reported to the government can be explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, rather than a sustained global campaign by a foreign power. U.S. officials said the CIA believes it’s unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary is using microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack hundreds of American diplomats and intelligence officers who attribute their brain...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO