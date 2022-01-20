ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Virtru Raises $60M for Data Protection Tech Portfolio, Names Matt Howard Chief Marketing Officer

By Mary-Louise Hoffman
ExecutiveBiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C.-based data encryption company Virtru has secured $60 million in a financing round that it will use to ramp up new product delivery. With the new capital, Virtru will also add sales and marketing...

Washington, DC
Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
