San Diego Launches New 'Taco Trolley'

Photo: Getty Images

The San Diego Tourism Authority is encouraging locals and tourists alike to look at the latest Blue Line extension on the city's trolley system in a new light.

Tourism officials are rebranding the Blue Line , which stretches from the border to La Jolla, as the "Taco Trolley."

According to the Times of San Diego , the $2.2 billion expansion is opening up opportunities for tourists and day-trippers looking for activities like shopping and taco tasting.

Officials even released the following recommended itinerary for the "Taco Trolley":