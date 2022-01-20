San Diego Launches New 'Taco Trolley'
The San Diego Tourism Authority is encouraging locals and tourists alike to look at the latest Blue Line extension on the city's trolley system in a new light.
Tourism officials are rebranding the Blue Line , which stretches from the border to La Jolla, as the "Taco Trolley."
According to the Times of San Diego , the $2.2 billion expansion is opening up opportunities for tourists and day-trippers looking for activities like shopping and taco tasting.
Officials even released the following recommended itinerary for the "Taco Trolley":
- "UTC Trolley station – Shop at Westfield UTC after stopping by Tocaya Modern Mexican, a casual eatery known for its healthy fare and vegan options.
- Clairemont Drive Trolley station – eight stops away, take a short walk to Mike's Red Tacos, a food truck in Bay Park. The truck, which has birria tacos, is only open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. But get there early, because they do sell out.
- Old Town Trolley station – explore Old Town for its traditional delights – buildings and museums from the 19th century, along with more than 30 neighboring restaurants. Or try the new Old Town Urban Market, an outdoor dining and entertainment complex six blocks from the station, home toTuetano Taqueria, which specializes in Tijuana-style birria tacos.
- Washington Street stop – Walk up the hill to the Lucha Libre Taco Shop, where the décor is inspired by Mexican wrestling, and the dishes too, like the "undefeated seafood taco." Also available to reserve – "Champ's Booth," a gold vinyl booth with its own special menu.
- County Center/Little Italy station – Walk to King and Queen Cantina, an art-filled eatery. The eclectic menu features specialty tacos, including a Cheetos asada taco, which comes with yes, Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
- Santa Fe Depot – Transfer here to the Green Line to head to the Seaport Village station. From there, try Puesto at the Headquarters for Mexico City-inspired tacos.
- Gaslamp Quarter station – Stay on the Green Line to reach The Blind Burro, near Petco Park, which specializes in Baja coastal cuisine like coffee-rubbed salmon and cilantro-lime grilled shrimp.
- 12th & Imperial station – Head here to jump back on the Blue Line for a trip to Barrio Logan. Past Chicano Park and its heralded murals, is ¡SALUD TACOS! on Logan Avenue, with street food and tattoo-inspired wall art."
