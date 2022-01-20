ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

By Vlada Gelman
 2 days ago
Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2.

Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?”

Following Theo James’ exit as Sidney Parker , Season 2 will welcome a quintet of new characters: Colonel Francis Lennox (played by Tom Weston-Jones), the leader of the military regiment taking up residence in Sanditon, who soon shows that first impressions aren’t everything, and Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays), who both strike up an acquaintance with Charlotte’s younger sister Alison. Additionally, viewers will be introduced to Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), a man of wealth who is thoughtful, cerebral, and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness, and the enigmatic and worldly Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), a Byronic artist, lover, critic, and explorer in equal measures. (Check out first-look photos of the cast additions here .)

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend , an eight-episode reboot of the Japanese format that was previously made popular stateside by Food Network’s Iron Chef America , our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW has renewed unscripted series Penn & Teller: Fool Us (for Season 9), Masters of Illusion (Season 9) and World’s Funniest Animals (Season 3) for the 2022-23 TV season. (The renewal status of Whose Line is currently TBD.)

* Never Have I Ever has cast Anirudh Pisharody ( 9-1-1 ) to recur during Season 3 as Des, “an Indian American teen who’s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school.

* Disney+ has given a series order to The Crossover , a drama based on Kwame Alexander’s novel about “teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon,” per the official description. “Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.” LeBron James is among the show’s executive producers.

* Fox News has announced that Fox & Friends ‘ Brian Kilmeade will anchor a new weekend show (title TBD) Saturdays at 8 pm, filling the hole left by Jesse Watters, who was recently handed the network’s 7 pm weeknight slot. Additionally, Lawrence Jones will host Lawrence Jones Cross Country , airing Saturdays at 10, moving Unfiltered with Dan Bongino to 9 pm. The scheduling changes take effect Saturday, Jan. 29.

* Angela Black , a six-episode psychological thriller starring Joanne Froggatt ( Downton Abbey ) and Michiel Huisman ( The Flight Attendant ), will premiere in its entirety exclusively on Spectrum on Monday, Feb. 7. Watch a trailer here .

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wu Assassins ‘ feature-length follow-up Fistful of Vengeance , releasing Thursday, Feb. 17:

TVLine

The Gilded Age Review: HBO's Dull Downton Abbey Retread Is Like Watching Beautiful Paint Dry

Downton Abbey was such a resounding hit for PBS — a second movie spinoff debuts in theaters later this year — that it’s understandable TV networks would try to recreate that magic. So now we get The Gilded Age, a new HBO historical drama from Downton creator Julian Fellowes that’s also rich with luxurious interiors and finely crafted period costumes. (If you like to gawk at chandeliers, this is the show for you.) Unfortunately, the storytelling isn’t as rich, plagued by dull plotting and broadly drawn characters. The end result feels cynically calibrated to hit all the usual Downton notes… but doesn’t...
TVLine

Ghosts' Rebecca Wisocky Previews Hetty's 'Explosive' Reunion With Her Hubby, Praises Jay-as-Hetty Episode

Another spirit is coming out of woodwork — or to be more precise, the vault. In this Thursday’s episode of Ghosts (CBS, 9/8c), Sam, Jay and their non-living pals discover that Hetty’s robber baron husband, Elias (played by Veep‘s Matt Walsh), has been trapped in the estate’s vault since his death. Now that Elias is free, he’s not thrilled with his wife’s new independent attitude or with the livings in charge of his property. So Elias uses his unusual power to try to ruin the wedding that Sam and Jay are hosting. Below, star Rebecca Wisocky previews her character Hetty’s unexpected reunion...
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on La Brea, Chicago Fire, WCTH, Dynasty, Undone, OMITB, Flash, Ordinary Joe and More

What shocking mystery will La Brea Season 2 solve? Will Chicago Fire‘s Severide literally put a ring on it? Which WCTH character will be seen in “a new light”? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) I am a fan of La Brea and I can’t really explain the state Season 1 left me in. Can you tell me what Season 2 will be about? –Jimmy One Season 2 reveal promises to be shocking, literally. Meaning, we’ll find out who/what electrocuted poor Eddie near the clearing. “That is a mystery that...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Frank Blake
Joanne Froggatt
Michiel Huisman
Brian Kilmeade
Alexander Vlahos
Jesse Watters
Theo James
Kwame Alexander
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
The Independent

New on Netflix: Every new movie and TV show coming this month in January 2022

It might be a new year, but it’s business as usual for Netflix.The streaming service is hoping to cure any post-Christmas blues with a busy January 2022.Users will be treated to new seasons of Ricky Gervais’ comedy After Life and Jason Bateman drama Ozark.Meanwhile, film wise, the fourth Scream film is arriving just ahead of the release of the long-awaited fifth instalment on 14 January.You’ll also be able to watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread after going to see the director’s new film,Licorice Pizza, in cinemas.Below is the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Vet Joins L.A. Law, Disenchantment Return Date and More

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively. Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer,...
Deadline

‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Cooked Up At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Iron Chef is back in the kitchen after Netflix cooked up a deal to bring back the classic food format. The streamer has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a reboot of the series that had a couple of incarnations in the U.S. including a Food Network series that featured the likes of Bobby Flay, Mario Batali and Wolfgang Puck. Netflix has had previous success rebooting linear formats – arguably its biggest non-scripted hit has been Queer Eye, which is based on the Bravo series. The series, which is expected to be dished up later this year, is based on...
tvinsider.com

‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Key Art Teases Arrival of New Characters (PHOTO)

Sanditon may not return for its second season until March, but PBS’ Masterpiece is giving fans plenty of goodies to hold them over until then as they unveiled new key art for the Regency era drama. Based on Jane Austen’s final and unfinished novel, Sanditon follows heroine Charlotte Heywood...
TVLine

NAACP Image Award Nominations: Insecure, black-ish, Queen Sugar and Genius: Aretha Lead the TV Pack

Nominations for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards were announced on Tuesday, and HBO’s Insecure and OWN’s Queen Sugar led TV’s comedy and drama packs, respectively. Insecure‘s farewell run amassed 11 total nods, followed in the comedy pack by black-ish‘s eight. Queen Sugar collected six total nominations, the most of any drama. Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha meanwhile netted the most nods (five) in the TV-movie/limited series categories. The NAACP Image Awards — which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film — this year will air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c, and...
SFGate

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser at Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality dating series will debut its second season with five episodes on Feb. 11. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series places singles in individual “pods,” through which they date without being able to see each other. As connections begin to form, the couples are only able to meet face-to-face after they’ve become engaged. After the proposals and in person meetings, the couples go to a resort retreat to get to know each other better before returning to the outside world. The series then follows them to their wedding days, seeing who makes it and who doesn’t. “Love Is Blind” bills itself as an experiment designed to test whether people can truly fall in love based on personality rather than looks.
TVLine

The White Lotus: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco Join Season 2

The White Lotus is quickly running out of rooms! Four additional actors — Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham, among them — have boarded the upcoming second season of Mike White’s resort-set HBO dramedy as series regulars, TVLine has learned. Also newly cast in the anticipated follow-up: Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road). The quartet join the previously cast Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and, as TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco). Richardson, meanwhile, co-stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe). White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
TVLine

Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer Unfurls More Powers, Teases 'Terrible' Threat

Raising Dion‘s titular adolescent gets to fine-tuning his powers in the trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix superhero series — and it’s a good thing, too, seeing as “something terrible is coming.” Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion tells the story of Nicole (Shadowhunters‘ Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest mysterious, superhero-like abilities. In Season 2 — which releases all eight episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and picks up two years after defeating Jason Ritter’s Crooked Man — Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Walton to Power Book II, Chef Replaces Monarch and More

Comedy vet David Walton (New Girl, About a Boy) is trading laughs for drama, joining Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost as a series regular for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Walton will play Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.” Additionally, Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) has boarded the show as Kiki Travis, a young VP at a Wall Street firm, while Monique Curnen, who recurred as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in Season 1, will return as a series regular. The trio join the previously cast Keesha Sharp (Fox’s Lethal Weapon), who will take...
TVLine

