TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2.

Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?”

Following Theo James’ exit as Sidney Parker , Season 2 will welcome a quintet of new characters: Colonel Francis Lennox (played by Tom Weston-Jones), the leader of the military regiment taking up residence in Sanditon, who soon shows that first impressions aren’t everything, and Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays), who both strike up an acquaintance with Charlotte’s younger sister Alison. Additionally, viewers will be introduced to Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), a man of wealth who is thoughtful, cerebral, and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness, and the enigmatic and worldly Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), a Byronic artist, lover, critic, and explorer in equal measures. (Check out first-look photos of the cast additions here .)

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has ordered Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend , an eight-episode reboot of the Japanese format that was previously made popular stateside by Food Network’s Iron Chef America , our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW has renewed unscripted series Penn & Teller: Fool Us (for Season 9), Masters of Illusion (Season 9) and World’s Funniest Animals (Season 3) for the 2022-23 TV season. (The renewal status of Whose Line is currently TBD.)

* Never Have I Ever has cast Anirudh Pisharody ( 9-1-1 ) to recur during Season 3 as Des, “an Indian American teen who’s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school.

* Disney+ has given a series order to The Crossover , a drama based on Kwame Alexander’s novel about “teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon,” per the official description. “Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.” LeBron James is among the show’s executive producers.

* Fox News has announced that Fox & Friends ‘ Brian Kilmeade will anchor a new weekend show (title TBD) Saturdays at 8 pm, filling the hole left by Jesse Watters, who was recently handed the network’s 7 pm weeknight slot. Additionally, Lawrence Jones will host Lawrence Jones Cross Country , airing Saturdays at 10, moving Unfiltered with Dan Bongino to 9 pm. The scheduling changes take effect Saturday, Jan. 29.

* Angela Black , a six-episode psychological thriller starring Joanne Froggatt ( Downton Abbey ) and Michiel Huisman ( The Flight Attendant ), will premiere in its entirety exclusively on Spectrum on Monday, Feb. 7. Watch a trailer here .

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wu Assassins ‘ feature-length follow-up Fistful of Vengeance , releasing Thursday, Feb. 17:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?