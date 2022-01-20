Tom Hanks is going to promote Biden's agenda and another Simpsons storyline came true

For those of you who had 'Tom Hanks narrating a political agenda on your list of The Simpsons storylines that came true', please check it off.

To celebrate one year in office, the Biden administration used excess funds to put together a video highlighting the past year, narrated by none other than Tom Hanks.

In his distinct voice, Hanks outlines several challenges and accomplishments the Biden administration has tackled this year, including the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the economy.

But much like Donald Trump becoming President, somehow The Simpsons predicted this too.

Hanks' made a cameo in the 2007 film, The Simpsons Movie as a government representative sent to deliver the news about Springfield's destruction.

"The US government has lost its credibility, so they're borrowing some of mine," Hanks said in the movie.

Hanks being used as a trustworthy and comforting narrator comes at a time when President Biden's approval rating is at its lowest - 40% according to Gallup.

In the celebratory "Year One of the Biden-Harris Administration" video, Hanks steady voice delivers an inspirational speech on the bravery of Americans,

The video is airing across broadcast and cable networks all day today.

Viewers were quick to point out the similarities between the Simpsons storyline and real life: