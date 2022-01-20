ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson Set as Male Lead in Paramount+ Adaptation

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyVg6_0drBVIb500

Lizzy Caplan will only have eyes for Joshua Jackson in Paramount+’s retelling of Fatal Attraction .

Jackson has landed the male lead role in the streamer’s series adaptation of the 1987 film, which scored a formal series order back in November. The actor will play Dan Gallagher, with whom Caplan’s Alex becomes obsessed after the two engage in a brief affair. (Michael Douglas originated the role in the movie, opposite Glenn Close as Dan’s stalker.)

Further described as a “deep-dive reimagining” of the film, Paramount+’s take on the story will explore “fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control,” the logline describes.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, Paramount+’s president of original scripted series, in a statement on Thursday. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham ( Dirty John, Bates Motel ) and Kevin J. Hynes ( Scorpion ) co-developed the story for Fatal Attraction and will executive-produce, while Cunningham will also serve as writer and showrunner.

Jackson most recently starred in Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death , where he portrayed real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch. Prior to that, his recent TV work includes Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair and When They See Us .

Is Jackson the Dan you imagined? Tell us below!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Performer of the Week: Sophie Nélisse

THE PERFORMER | Sophie Nélisse THE SHOW | Showtime’s Yellowjackets THE EPISODE | “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi” (Jan. 16, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | One of Yellowjackets‘ many Season 1 splendors was American audiences’ true introduction to Nélisse, who plays teenage Shauna in the mystery drama. In the series’ premiere, Nélisse established her character as incredibly smart yet always willing to stay in the shadow cast by her extroverted best friend Jackie. As such, Nélisse often played scenes where she communicated a lot with a look or a facial expression, but didn’t truly have a chance to voice everything her character was thinking. In the season...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Gina Rodriguez to Star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple

Gina Rodriguez is on the verge of a TV comeback: The Jane the Virgin alum has signed on to star in a series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the 1988 film, Women on the Verge follows the rocky romantic lives of a number of women, including one who works as a voice actor dubbing for foreign films. Rodriguez will play Pepa, the lead role played by Carmen Maura in the film. The series will feature a mix of English and Spanish, according to the report. Rodriguez will serve...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The White Lotus: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco Join Season 2

The White Lotus is quickly running out of rooms! Four additional actors — Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham, among them — have boarded the upcoming second season of Mike White’s resort-set HBO dramedy as series regulars, TVLine has learned. Also newly cast in the anticipated follow-up: Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road). The quartet join the previously cast Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and, as TVLine first reported, Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco). Richardson, meanwhile, co-stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has yet to be confirmed (we’re hearing it’ll be somewhere in Europe). White will be back as EP/showrunner, writer and director. Additional EPs include David Bernad and Mark Kamine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Duntsch
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Joshua Jackson
In Style

Diane Kruger Wondered If She Should Slap Joshua Jackson on Their First Date

Who: SAG Award-nominated actor Joshua Jackson, 43, and Cannes Film Festival award-winning actress Diane Kruger, 45. How They Met: Unlike most women who were in their teens and early twenties during the dawn of Dawson's Creek, Kruger was not an adoring fan of Jackson's before she met him — in fact, she wasn't exactly a fan after she met him, either.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Fatal Attraction review – stage thriller is an affair to forget

Lock up your rabbits! The 1987 thriller that inspired the phrase “bunny boiler” – to describe a psychotically clingy lover – is back. Fatal Attraction exploited the terror of sexual promiscuity in the shadow of Aids, as well as the Reagan-era idealisation of the nuclear family. Cinema audiences booed the vengeful woman spurned by her married lover. Has the emphasis shifted now that gaslighting, white-male privilege and #MeToo have entered the lexicon?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Fatal Attraction#Original Series#Film Star#Male Lead#Paramount#Peacock#Little Fires Everywhere
GeekTyrant

OZARK Star Julia Garner Set to Star in Paramount Thriller APARTMENT 7A

Ozark star and Emmy award-winning actress Julia Garner has signed on to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Apartment 7A for Paramount. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes. Natalie Erika James, writer and...
MOVIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Fatal Attraction, The Batman, A Christmas Story + More!

JOSHUA JACKSON JOINS 'FATAL ATRACTION': Deadline reports that Joshua Jackson will play the male lead opposite Lizzy Caplan in Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series. The Dawson’s Creek alum will star as Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. The reboot is based on the 1980s thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Sets Streaming Date For Joey King Movie ‘The In Between’

Paramount Players romance feature The In Between will hit the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, Feb. 11. The movie is a supernatural love story that centers on a teenage girl, Tessa (Joey King), who, after bouncing around in foster homes for most of her childhood, doesn’t believe she deserves her own love story. Everything changes after she has a chance encounter with Skylar (Kyle Allen), a senior from a neighboring town who’s a true romantic. As her heart begins to open, tragedy strikes when a car accident takes Skylar’s life, while Tessa survives. As Tessa searches for answers in the aftermath...
MOVIES
wjtn.com

In Brief: Joshua Jackson joining 'Fatal Attraction' series; 'Iron Chef' rebooting for Netflix, and more

Dr. Death star Joshua Jackson has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Paramount+ original series, Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film starring by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will star in Douglas' former role of Dan Gallagher, the object of her lover's obsession following a brief affair. Caplan will take on Close's former role of his lover, Alex. The new series, per the streamer, "will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control"...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Unforgettable WB Hunks: Where Are They Now? Joshua Jackson, Scott Speedman, Wesley Jonathan and More

Hello, handsome! The WB was a teenager’s dream network before it became The CW in 2006, giving fans a ton of eye candy to look at on all of its hit series. From Summerland and Supernatural to What I Like About You and Charmed, The WB was all about bringing the hottest actors to the forefront, and fans won’t soon forget the hunky men that used to grace their TV screens on the channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dawson's Creek' Alum Joins 'Fatal Attraction' Reboot Series at Paramount+

Joshua Jackson will star in the Paramount+ series based on Fatal Attraction, opposite Lizzy Caplan. Jackson is best known for starring as Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek and recently starred in Peacock's limited series Dr. Death. The actor also worked on a ViacomCBS property in the past, having starred in the first four seasons of Showtime's The Affair.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy