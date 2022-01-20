Sunday School Block Schedule

Beginning Monday, January 24, 2022, all Chattooga County Schools will transition to a hybrid schedule to slow the spread of COVID in our schools. The new schedule will allow for two distance learning days each week on Monday and Friday, and three face-to-face days each week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This schedule will be in effect from Monday, January 24, 2022, through Monday, February 14, 2022. Friday, February 18, 2022, and Monday, February 21, 2022, are already scheduled student holidays.
