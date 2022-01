Well, given that there’s already been a mention of crossing the Fast and Furious franchise with Jurassic Park and then with Transformers, it makes sense that someone would mention this type of an idea, but it still doesn’t make it any better. The best thing about this is that it does appear to be a joke and not anything too serious, but as people should be thinking at this moment there have been movies and TV shows that have stemmed from idle chitchat about one subject or another. And since the FF franchise is still one of the most popular around it’s only fair to think that someone would at least try to get the wheels moving on this idea to see if it would work. Another thing that could be said about this is that the FF crew has been able to get people pumped for some of the most insane visuals in what boils down to a bunch of street racers with various talents taking on world-class terrorists and somehow becoming superhuman without mentioning that they’re superhuman.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO