‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

Allez cuisine! An “ Iron Chef ” reboot with a “supersized approach” is heading to Netflix later this year.

Per the official description for the show, which is titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” “The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever ‘Iron Legend.'”

The eight-episode series is based on Fuji Television Network’s “Iron Chef” format, which has previously been adapted for U.S. audiences, including a Food Network competition featuring Alton Brown, Bobby Flay, Cat Cora and Wolfgang Puck, among others.

Daniel Calin is showrunner of Netflix’s “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and executive produces alongside Eytan Keller, who also directs, and Ross Weintraub.

The competition series hails from Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions. The original “Iron Chef” debuted in Japan in 1993. Food Network’s popular “Iron Chef America” started its run in 2005 and ended in 2018. The U.S. version aired 205 episodes across 13 seasons. Spinoff series included “Iron Chef Showdown” and “Iron Chef Gauntlet.”

Deadline first reported the “Iron Chef” reboot news.