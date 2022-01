1/24/2022 – In the Endgame Magic Show #179 Karsten Müller and Arne Kähler take a look at some of the best endgames played in 2021. Karsten's favourite is game six of the World Championship match between Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi, arguably the decisive game of the match. Arne had another favourite - a fine endgame from the Sitges Open. But what is your favorite endgame of 2021? Share it in the comments! | You can watch the Endgame Magic Show on-demand with a ChessBase Premium account.

