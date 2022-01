The Cincinnati Bengals are on to the AFC title game and one removed from the Super Bowl in large part because of D.J. Reader’s dominant performance on Saturday night. Reader, one of the most underrated players in the NFL outright, was his usual dominant self in the trenches against the Titans. That was a key x-factor to the game going into the divisional round considering Tennessee’s Derrick Henry is the best running back in football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO