ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Matt Reeves Sheds Some Light on The Riddler’s Plan In The Batman

SuperHeroHype
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Reeves Sheds Some Light on The Riddler’s Plan In The Batman. For the first time since Batman Forever in 1995, the Riddler will be one of the main villains on the big screen in The Batman. Paul Dano will portray Edward Nashton/The Riddler as an enigmatic serial killer who pushes...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton Says Clashes Over ‘Batman’ Tone Made Him Exit the Role: ‘I Just Can’t Do It’

When Michael Keaton returns to his famous Batman/Bruce Wayne role in the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole “The Flash,” it will mark 29 years since he last played the Caped Crusader on the big screen. Keaton walked away during the development of “Batman Forever,” which saw Joel Schumacher taking over directing duties from the actor’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” director Tim Burton. Schumacher and Keaton clashed over the lighter, more campy tone of “Batman Forever.” Keaton did not want to give up the darker feel of Burton’s films, as the actor recently discussed at length on the “In the Envelope” podcast.” “It was...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Here’s a new look at the Riddler and Penguin in the new ‘Batman’ movie

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. treated us with more pics from Matt Reeves’ The Batman, including new looks at Paul Danos’ Riddler and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. In this version of the iconic Dark Knight villains, the Riddler looks straight up like the Zodiac killer. While his look is vastly different from a lot of adaptations of the popular comic character, a lot of potential can be had here for Danos’ character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jim Carrey's Riddler Makes The Batman Trailer So Much Better in New Fan Edit

The multiverse is a fun place sometimes, and the wildly disparate takes on DC and Marvel characters can make for some pretty entertaining crossover. Case in point: comedian Matthew Highton recently created modified the trailer for The Batman to include Jim Carrey's The Riddler from Batman Forever. That film, which was released in 1995, featured Carrey's Riddler teaming up with Tommy Lee Jones's Two-Face to square off with Val Kilmer's Batman. The Batman will be the first big-screen appearance of The Riddler since, this time played by Paul Dano, who will face Robert Pattinson's Batman.
MOVIES
Polygon

Paul Dano’s ‘DIY’ Riddler from The Batman hopes to give the villain a clearer identity

A tweet soliciting opinions on The Riddler’s look in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman has sent Twitter into a frenzy. Comparisons have varied from Melania Trump to “Hypebeat Zodiac” to “white rapper from England” to the experience of ordering an incorrectly sized jacket and wearing it out of a sense of obligation. While some claim the look is boring, it certainly has got people talking.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Forever#Moviemaker Magazine
Inverse

Why fans are wrong to freak out over The Batman's new Riddler costume

A “dark” Batman movie doesn’t feel like a fresh idea in 2022. In the aftermath of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and Ben Affleck’s stint in the DC cinematic universe, even casual audiences are familiar with a dark Dark Knight. But that actually only makes the latest reveals for The Batman refreshing.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Batman character portraits showcase The Penguin and The Riddler

Following on from yesterday’s batch of new stills, we now have two character portraits for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Batman which showcase Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot and Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton, better known as the iconic Bat-villains The Penguin and The Riddler. Two years...
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

What Do You Think About The Riddler’s Look In The Batman?

The Riddler is an infamous Batman villain and one of the smartest in the world's greatest detective's rogues gallery. Having been around for decades, first appearing in Detective Comics #140 back in 1948, the character has been through countless iterations. There’s the green tights version the world first met in...
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Matt Reeves Speaks On Independence Making THE BATMAN

Speaking of creative freedom, “how about that Matt Reeves, huh?” Okay, I like to come in like a conversation was just happening, then flow. But, the context is that Matt Reeves recently posted that he was given the ability to work freely while putting together the pieces that would be The Batman. Which, is good. Because who wants a director of this ilk trapped by his predecessor’s work while trying to give us the next The Dark Knight? One thing I will say is that it’s refreshing to see a director that cares about the character they’re bringing to the big screen. I know that everyone says that, but if you truly loved the character before signing a big contract to make their movie, you’d want to do it justice. And, with a character like Batman, you can’t take the chance that you’ll be remembered like Joel Schumacher… right?! Maybe I’m wrong. But, read the tweets below and let us know how you feel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
flickeringmyth.com

Matt Reeves’ The Batman receives PG-13 rating

According to Filmratings.com, director Matt Reeves’ The Batman has received a PG-13 rating for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”. This age rating may come as a surprise to some who have watched the previews for the film which features a...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Explains Why the Film is Not Part of the DCEU

A solo Batman film starring Ben Affleck has been in the works for years. But when the actor eventually stepped down in the role, director Matt Reeves decided to start from scratch and make it a standalone film instead of being part of the DCEU. While the idea was welcomed by a lot of fans, there are still some who have been wondering why The Batman has to be a reboot. Now, we have an answer from Reeves himself.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy