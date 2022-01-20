Matt Reeves Sheds Some Light on The Riddler’s Plan In The Batman

Speaking of creative freedom, “how about that Matt Reeves, huh?” Okay, I like to come in like a conversation was just happening, then flow. But, the context is that Matt Reeves recently posted that he was given the ability to work freely while putting together the pieces that would be The Batman. Which, is good. Because who wants a director of this ilk trapped by his predecessor’s work while trying to give us the next The Dark Knight? One thing I will say is that it’s refreshing to see a director that cares about the character they’re bringing to the big screen. I know that everyone says that, but if you truly loved the character before signing a big contract to make their movie, you’d want to do it justice. And, with a character like Batman, you can’t take the chance that you’ll be remembered like Joel Schumacher… right?! Maybe I’m wrong. But, read the tweets below and let us know how you feel.

