Why Shaun White 'Would Love' To Be a Dad Someday: 'A New Chapter'

By Sydni Ellis
 2 days ago
As American snowboarder Shaun White prepares for the Beijing 2022 Olympics , the three-time gold medalist is setting his sights on a new goal: becoming a dad. In a new interview with Us Weekly , White opened up about his desire to be a father someday and start “a new chapter.”

“I would love to be a dad,” the athlete said. “It’s just something that seems so exciting, you know? I love being around people, and I love the idea of having someone other than my own pursuits to look after.”

White has been dating actress Nina Dobrev since early 2020.

He “definitely” wants children after seeing his brother, Jesse, and sister, Kari, enter parenthood, explained White. “That’s what excites me is watching my siblings with their families,” he told Us Weekly. “Their families keep growing. Christmas is now so exciting again, all these little things. I get videos like, ‘Oh, they had a Popsicle for the first time. Look at the mess.’”

After spending so many years dedicated to snowboarding — he first competed in the 2006 winter Olympics in Italy at just 19-years-old — White is open to a new challenge.

“There are just so many things to learn and so many things to know. There is such a responsibility,” he added. “For a guy like myself that’s really poured his everything into one aspect of life, which is competing in snowboarding, I feel like over the years, I’ve gathered a more well-rounded life with other things going on. Something like that just seems like an amazing turning of the page, a new chapter… I wanna take this on.”

Good luck! We can’t wait to see the cute family snowboarding pictures White will surely share in the future.

SheKnows

As Young & Restless’ ‘Teriah’ Gets Engaged, Leading Lady Reflects Upon the Especially ‘Spectacular Thing’ About the Newlyweds-to-Be

For a while there, fans of The Young and the Restless‘ Mariah and Tessa had plenty of reason to be annoyed with the way their favorite couple was being written. Particularly trouble for many was the fact that Mariah was having a baby for Abby and Chance instead of focusing on her own future with the woman of her dreams. This week, however, that all changed when at long last, Tessa dropped to one knee and popped the question.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Steffy and Thomas Question Ridge After Sensing Something Is Going on With His Wife – and Deacon Plants Another Kiss on Brooke

At the Forrester mansion, Deacon tells Brooke that he loves her. She responds by demanding he leave, reminding him that she doesn’t want him around. He thinks she’s fooling herself and senses she is afraid of what will happen if he stays. He feels a force is pushing them together, something that neither of them can control. She thinks the force was the booze, but Deacon waxes on about their connection, and that maybe there was a bigger reason for the kiss. He thinks it would be amazing for Hope if they were together. Brooke yells at him to stop. She insists she loves Ridge and knows he would leave her if he found out what happened. Brooke makes it clear that she won’t let that happen.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's Cutest Couple Photos

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were first romantically linked in March 2020, but it wasn't until May of that year that the pair would make things Instagram official, with the Love Hard actress posting a photo of herself cutting White's famed hair during COVID-19 quarantine.
CELEBRITIES
Nina Dobrev
Shaun White
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
NBC New York

Get NBC New York's Newsletter to Follow Team USA's Shaun White's Final Olympic Run

Team USA star Shaun White is set to hit the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing for what he says is his final trip to the games. Now in the third decade of his career, the 35-year-old snowboarder became infamous for sticking big tricks in competition – including the back-to-back double cork 1440s during his 2018 gold-winning performance in PyeongChang.
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer inundated with compliments over latest outfit choice

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer sent fans into a tailspin with her most recent post to Instagram. Showcasing her long legs in an impossibly chic outfit, all while taking care of irresistibly cute puppies, the television host had followers swooning left and right. Lara's look was perfectly preppy as...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

From Snowboarding to Music –– What's Shaun White's Net Worth?

When it comes to being multitalented, Shaun White is a celebrity athlete who fits that description effortlessly. Not only is he well-known as a snowboarder, but he also knows how to keep his balance on a skateboard too. Article continues below advertisement. Snowboarding and skateboarding are quite different, but Shaun's...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

All My Children Supercouple’s On-Screen Reunion Results in an Altogether Unscripted Moment: ‘I Couldn’t Help Myself’

A hush-hush guest role sparks laughter behind the scenes. When we think back on All My Children one of the most memorable couples that come to mind is Jesse and Angie. If you’ve been longing for the day when these two will be back on your screens, we have exciting news to share. Darnell Williams will be appearing in a guest role on Debbi Morgan’s FOX series Our Kind of People tonight, Tuesday, January 18, at 9pm! Our sister site TVLine recently talked to the actress, who plays Patricia “Aunt Piggy” Williams, about what it was like to be back on set with her former Pine Valley love.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue

Renaissance Beauty Tess McMillan On Listening To Your Body, Confidence, And “Keeping It Fun”

At 22, Texan model Tess McMillan – in all her pre-Raphaelite beauty – has appeared on the cover of Vogue, as well as in myriad stories within its pages, walked major catwalks (Gucci’s Love Parade show in November was a highlight), and is also a talented artist. A true trailblazer when it comes to body inclusivity in the fashion industry, here Tess talks to Vogue about the natural ebbs and flows of confidence, yoga, and how painting is her meditation.
YOGA
SheKnows

Jane Seymour Flaunts Toned Figure in Bright One-Piece & Asks Fans To Start This Habit

Jane Seymour has been blessing our timelines with not only some jaw-dropping swimsuit pictures but some daily smiles as well. On Jan 15, Seymour posted a photo of herself smiling for the camera while rocking a bright pink one-piece swimsuit. She posted the photo with the caption, “This year let’s find as many reasons to smile as possible! What’s the best thing to happen this year for you so far?”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Zooey Deschanel Looks So Loved Up In Birthday Photos Shared By Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott proved that his love is going strong with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel as he wished her a happy 42nd birthday in a sweet Instagram post. This comes on the heels of their reveal that they bought a house together and are currently in the process of major renovations. The carousel of images shared by Scott shows the couple cozied up in almost every photo. Their heads lean into each other so they are touching and Deschanel is often resting on her boyfriend’s lap. Scott also added a loving caption for his birthday girl, “Happy birthday to the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Dolly Parton Shared a Glamorous 'Birthday Suit' Photo to Celebrate Turning 76

One of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities is celebrating a birthday today: Dolly Parton. The country music icon decided to honor herself (as she should) with a throwback photo that perfectly represents the very 1980s Dolly that we know and love. She shared the joyous image on Twitter, and we have to say that Parton must have been a mentor to Elle Woods because there is so much delicious pink going on. The “Jolene” singer has the perfectly shiny, bubble-gum pink suit with red lace details (and red acrylic nails to match) and butterfly pins attached with beaded strands — it’s just...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

