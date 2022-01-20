ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Watch List with David Curry

By Jessica Armstrong
 3 days ago

For more than sixty years, Open Doors USA has worked in the...

After U.S withdrawal, Afghanistan became the number one place on earth where it is most dangerous to be a Christian, for the first time ever. That’s according to Open Doors USA’s World Watch List 2022. The Taliban in Afghanistan is now engaged in a door-to-door campaign to rid the country of Christians, who are mostly converts from Islam. The penalty for conversion is death. The World Watch List is a definitive, comprehensive research-based report that ranks the top 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. Afghanistan has supplanted North Korea, which now ranks #2 on the list, after spending 20 years at #1. And it’s not that North Korea has gotten better; Afghanistan has gotten worse. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Open Doors president David Curry explains how bad things are; how every Christian in Afghanistan is now either in hiding or on the run. The Taliban’s interpretation of Islam considers Christians to be traitors, enemies of the state, enemies of the tribe and even the community; they are deemed to be “infidels.” Curry will also highlight another bad actor on the World Watch List: China. Its religious freedom abuses are more sinister and more cunning; using technology and Artificial Intelligence to control people of faith, keep watch on them, and judge whether they are good citizens or not based on what and who they worship. On the eve of the Winter Olympics in China, Curry wants the world to be aware what’s happening there, and that money and power should not determine how people are treated.
