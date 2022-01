By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire along westbound I-376. A shoulder is closed after a lane had been restricted. UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle camera footage from the scene shows that multiple emergency services are on the site. (Photo Credit: 511PA) Dispatchers told KDKA no one was injured in the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO