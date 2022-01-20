ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Teen breaks record of youngest woman to fly solo around world

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNJBO_0drBRkG900

LONDON (ABC NEWS) — British-Belgium teen Zara Rutherford made history on Thursday by breaking the record of the youngest woman to ever fly solo around the world.

Rutherford, 19, has experienced a lot in her five-month journey flying over 40 countries and five continents, including flying over an active volcano to surviving in minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit weather.

The pilot who previously held the record that Rutherford broke was Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 years old when she completed the journey.

“It’s been … challenging, but so amazing at the same time,” Rutherford told ABC News. “I think there’re some experiences that I’ll just never forget and others that I would wish to forget.”

Rutherford flew in her Shark Aero, a high-performance, two-seat ultralight aircraft that was manufactured in Europe. It’s usually made to withstand long journeys at a cruising speed of 186.4 mph, reported ABC.

Rutherford’s parents are both pilots so she learned her way behind the controls when she was very young.

“Zara’s first flight in a very small airplane, was when she was three or four months old. … And frequently, she’d be given the opportunity to sit in the front, to start with, of course, on about six cushions to be able to manipulate the controls and move the aircraft around,” Sam Rutherford, Zara’s father and a former army helicopter pilot, told ABC News.

About five years ago, Rutherford truly realized her passion for flying.

“It only really crystallized into something she actually wanted to do more formally when she was 14, and at 14, she started actually taking flying lessons,” Rutherford’s father said.

Rutherford said she ran into maintenance problems, COVID-19 complications and visa issues during her journey. She said that she fully realized the risks of her mission when she reached Russia.

“There was no humans. It’s too cold. It’s like nothing. There’s no roads, there’s no power like electricity cables. There’s nothing, there’s no animals, there’s no trees. I didn’t see a tree for over a month,” Rutherford said.

“When you’re flying alone and suddenly this challenge comes up, I can’t say, ‘I’m done. I’m out. I give up.’ You have to still land the plane. You have to make sure that you get down on the ground safely,” she said.

Still, she was often amazed by the things she saw along the way.

“That is still like the hands down the most amazing thing flying straight over Central Park … because of air space [regulations] you have to fly quite low. And it’s quite strange when… some of the buildings still are higher than you like. Wow, this is incredible,” the young solo pilot said.

Before she went on her journey, Rutherford reached out to Waiz — the American-Afghan pilot who previously held the record — and asked if it was okay if she tried to break her record.

“‘Of course, that’s OK. Records are meant to be broken,’ I told her,” Waiz, who finished her journey in 2017, told ABC News.

“‘Not only are you going to fly around the world, but I’m going to do everything I can to help you, because it is an incredible experience and I want [you] to have that,'” she said to Rutherford.

Rutherford said flying has taught her that life is “fragile,” and there is “so much more to life than just getting a good career and making and having a good salary.”

She hopes her history-making journey inspires other girls and women to chase their dreams.

“Her aim is actually not to fly around the world. Her aim is to encourage young women and girls to consider and hopefully take up careers in aviation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Rutherford’s father said. “There’s very little point to her flying around the world if nobody gets to hear about it. We all have our own worlds to fly around.”

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Typhoons, wildfires, missiles: Teen flies solo round world

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford is set to land her ultralight plane in Belgium on Monday. It will be more than 150 days after setting out to become the youngest woman to fly round the world solo. She hopes to infuse young women and girls worldwide with the spirit of aviation and love for science. Yet lofty thoughts of global outreach receded once the canopy closed over her cockpit and another long flight began as she concentrated on herself. Rutherford told The Associated Press that “when you’re fearing for your life it puts things into perspective a little bit more.”
ENVIRONMENT
WGN Radio

Meet the teen pilot who became the youngest woman to circle the globe solo

19-year-old Zara Rutherford joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News all the way from Belgium to describe her experience in the skies as she became the youngest female to fly around the world solo. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Russia#Uk#Abc News#British
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

TikTok star Candice Murley dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 36, according to family

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy