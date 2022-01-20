Teen breaks record of youngest woman to fly solo around world

LONDON (ABC NEWS) — British-Belgium teen Zara Rutherford made history on Thursday by breaking the record of the youngest woman to ever fly solo around the world.

Rutherford, 19, has experienced a lot in her five-month journey flying over 40 countries and five continents, including flying over an active volcano to surviving in minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit weather.

The pilot who previously held the record that Rutherford broke was Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 years old when she completed the journey.

“It’s been … challenging, but so amazing at the same time,” Rutherford told ABC News. “I think there’re some experiences that I’ll just never forget and others that I would wish to forget.”

Rutherford flew in her Shark Aero, a high-performance, two-seat ultralight aircraft that was manufactured in Europe. It’s usually made to withstand long journeys at a cruising speed of 186.4 mph, reported ABC.

Rutherford’s parents are both pilots so she learned her way behind the controls when she was very young.

“Zara’s first flight in a very small airplane, was when she was three or four months old. … And frequently, she’d be given the opportunity to sit in the front, to start with, of course, on about six cushions to be able to manipulate the controls and move the aircraft around,” Sam Rutherford, Zara’s father and a former army helicopter pilot, told ABC News.

About five years ago, Rutherford truly realized her passion for flying.

“It only really crystallized into something she actually wanted to do more formally when she was 14, and at 14, she started actually taking flying lessons,” Rutherford’s father said.

Rutherford said she ran into maintenance problems, COVID-19 complications and visa issues during her journey. She said that she fully realized the risks of her mission when she reached Russia.

“There was no humans. It’s too cold. It’s like nothing. There’s no roads, there’s no power like electricity cables. There’s nothing, there’s no animals, there’s no trees. I didn’t see a tree for over a month,” Rutherford said.

“When you’re flying alone and suddenly this challenge comes up, I can’t say, ‘I’m done. I’m out. I give up.’ You have to still land the plane. You have to make sure that you get down on the ground safely,” she said.

Still, she was often amazed by the things she saw along the way.

“That is still like the hands down the most amazing thing flying straight over Central Park … because of air space [regulations] you have to fly quite low. And it’s quite strange when… some of the buildings still are higher than you like. Wow, this is incredible,” the young solo pilot said.

Before she went on her journey, Rutherford reached out to Waiz — the American-Afghan pilot who previously held the record — and asked if it was okay if she tried to break her record.

“‘Of course, that’s OK. Records are meant to be broken,’ I told her,” Waiz, who finished her journey in 2017, told ABC News.

“‘Not only are you going to fly around the world, but I’m going to do everything I can to help you, because it is an incredible experience and I want [you] to have that,'” she said to Rutherford.

Rutherford said flying has taught her that life is “fragile,” and there is “so much more to life than just getting a good career and making and having a good salary.”

She hopes her history-making journey inspires other girls and women to chase their dreams.

“Her aim is actually not to fly around the world. Her aim is to encourage young women and girls to consider and hopefully take up careers in aviation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Rutherford’s father said. “There’s very little point to her flying around the world if nobody gets to hear about it. We all have our own worlds to fly around.”