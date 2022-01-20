Alfred Edwards: Service of Witness to the Resurrection

Just shy of his 102nd birthday, Alfred “Al” James Jackson passed on Jan. 4, 2022. Al was born in Burlington, Wyo., Feb. 16, 1920, to William and Christine (Peterson) Jackson. Al was one of seven children to bless the family and had fond memories of his childhood on the family farm. When Al was 15 the family moved to the South Fork of the Shoshone River outside of Cody. As a result of this move Al quit school with only a ninth grade education, but in 1956 he obtained his high school equivalency. However, his life experiences far exceeded any formal education he could have received. In 1939 Al went to work on the Majo Ranch tending horses and a year later signed on with Valley Ranch. From 1940-1944 Al worked as the horse wrangler and accompanied the girl’s pack trips that would last for 30 days at a time trailing from String Lake to Moran Junction and back to the ranch. Al was in good company up the South Fork working with Nancy Draper, Hope Williams, I.H. Larom, and Adell “Pokie” Koffman. He would work for the Forest Service during the offseason building and maintaining trails, often alone in the high country for a month or more. Al often stated that these were the best days of his life.

