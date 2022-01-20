ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Alfred Edwards: Service of Witness to the Resurrection

By Kathi Lynch
pcwoodbury.com
 3 days ago

“I am the Resurrection and the Life; he who believes in Me, though he die,...

www.pcwoodbury.com

pcwoodbury.com

Annual Congregational/Corporation Meeting

THE ANNUAL CONGREGATIONAL/CORPORATION MEETING of the Presbyterian Church at Woodbury will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 10:30 am. The purpose of the Meeting is to receive the 2021 Annual Reports and approve the Terms of Call for the Pastor. All members are reminded to be present for...
WOODBURY, NJ
The Independent

Russell Bishop – the ‘wicked’ child killer

Russell Bishop was seen as a “cowardly” paedophile who spent most of his adult life in denial over the Babes in the Wood murders.During his 2018 trial, prosecutor Brian Altman QC described him as “an abusive, aggressive, controlling man” who was capable of “extreme sexual violence”.But when called to account for his crimes, the predator hid behind “cowardly” lies and even cast himself as the victim before refusing to carry on.Growing up in Brighton on the south coast, Bishop was the youngest of Sylvia and Roy Bishop’s five sons.Mrs Bishop, described in court as a “domineering” matriarch, was a successful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

OP-ED: Opposing Abortion Is ‘Without Much Christian Heart’

Christianity in America is identified with an opposition to abortion. But it is an opposition without much Christian heart, writes Lisa Sharon Harper, a Black evangelical author who says the casualties are women’s actual lives and their ability to exercise agency over their own bodies, futures and stories.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died. He was 95.A post on the monk's verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts,” a follow-up post read.Born...
RELIGION
pcwoodbury.com

60 And Over Small Group

60 AND OVER SMALL GROUP will start again on Tuesday, January 11 at 1:00 pm. See Milt Fredericks for your book, The Difficult Words of Jesus. Cost is $10.
RELIGION
Cody Enterprise

Alfred 'Al' James Jackson

Just shy of his 102nd birthday, Alfred “Al” James Jackson passed on Jan. 4, 2022. Al was born in Burlington, Wyo., Feb. 16, 1920, to William and Christine (Peterson) Jackson. Al was one of seven children to bless the family and had fond memories of his childhood on the family farm. When Al was 15 the family moved to the South Fork of the Shoshone River outside of Cody. As a result of this move Al quit school with only a ninth grade education, but in 1956 he obtained his high school equivalency. However, his life experiences far exceeded any formal education he could have received. In 1939 Al went to work on the Majo Ranch tending horses and a year later signed on with Valley Ranch. From 1940-1944 Al worked as the horse wrangler and accompanied the girl’s pack trips that would last for 30 days at a time trailing from String Lake to Moran Junction and back to the ranch. Al was in good company up the South Fork working with Nancy Draper, Hope Williams, I.H. Larom, and Adell “Pokie” Koffman. He would work for the Forest Service during the offseason building and maintaining trails, often alone in the high country for a month or more. Al often stated that these were the best days of his life.
CODY, WY
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

Vietnamese monk-turned-peace-activist Thich Nhat Hanh, a hugely influential Buddhist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West, has died aged 95. The Zen master, whose reach within Buddhism is seen as second only to the Dalai Lama, spent nearly four decades in exile after being banished from his homeland for calling for an end to the Vietnam-American War. Thich Nhat Hanh "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, his Zen teaching organisation, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism, said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organisation said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher.
WORLD
