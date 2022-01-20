Mercedes: Man wanted for burglary

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mercedes police are looking for a man accused of burglary.

Rodolfo Lalo Hinojosa Jr., 24, is wanted for burglary of a building, according to a post by Mercedes Crime Stoppers.

Hinojosa is described as weighing 150 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hinojosa is asked to contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (956) 565- 3102. Those who wish to stay anonymous are asked to contact (888) 650- 8477.

