Mercedes, TX

Mercedes: Man wanted for burglary

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWSWb_0drBR5Lj00

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mercedes police are looking for a man accused of burglary.

Man accused of murdering McAllen woman recommended life sentence

Rodolfo Lalo Hinojosa Jr., 24, is wanted for burglary of a building, according to a post by Mercedes Crime Stoppers.

Hinojosa is described as weighing 150 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

Brownsville police recover body of 64-year-old from resaca

Anyone with information on Hinojosa is asked to contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (956) 565- 3102. Those who wish to stay anonymous are asked to contact (888) 650- 8477.

