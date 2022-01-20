ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United expects to cut more routes due to pilot shortage

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines will likely cut more routes to secondary cities in coming months due to an acute shortage of pilots for regional aircraft. Speaking during the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call on 20 January, United chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said the airline has cut service to 20 cities so far...

Aviation Week

Avelo Airlines Raises Pilot Pay In Bid To Combat Supply Shortage

Startup ULCC Avelo Airlines is raising starting wages for captains and first officers, as smaller U.S. carriers struggle to attract and retain pilots amid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Houston-headquartered carrier said it has elevated first-year pay for captains and first officers by... Subscription Required. Avelo Airlines Raises...
Breeze to introduce Airbus A220 on 17 routes in Q2

US start-up carrier Breeze Airways will introduce its new Airbus A220-300s on 17 routes beginning in May. The Salt Lake City-based low-cost airline says on 19 January that the new aircraft will offer customers a premium experience that includes first-class seats. The airline is selling the seats in what it calls its “nicest” fare class, from $99.
United Airlines lost $646m in Q4 as Omicron delayed recovery

United Airlines lost $646 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 impacted air travel and delayed the airline’s anticipated recovery. For the full-year 2021, the airline lost $2 billion, United says on 19 January. That compares to a $7.1 billion loss in 2020 and a $3 billion profit in 2019.
C919 deliveries to commence in 2022: Report

A senior Comac official has told local news media that the company will start delivering its C919 narrowbody aircraft in 2022, while stressing that the pandemic’s impact on production is still “under control”. Comac deputy general manager and chief accountant Wu Yongliang was quoted in Shanghai-based news...
American CEO predicts 5G’s operational impact will be minimal, citing collaboration

Though the aviation-telecom 5G dispute remains unresolved, the chief executive of American Airlines does not foresee 5G causing significant future operational disruptions. That is because aerospace manufactures are finally collaborating with wireless providers AT&T and Verizon, American chief executive Doug Parker says on 20 January. “I don’t think you are...
5G conflict leaves regional airlines in limbo

US regional carriers remain in limbo because many of their aircraft have not received exceptions to Federal Aviation Administration rules about landing during inclement weather conditions at airports that could experience interference from new fifth-generation (5G) cell phone networks. Many large aircraft have received exemptions from FAA’s Notices to Air...
American now anticipates full recovery no sooner than 2023

American Airlines has pushed back the timeframe by which it expects to fully recover from the pandemic downturn to no sooner than 2023. The airline had previously expected its business would fully recover this year. However new Covid-19 variants and delays in delivery of Boeing 787s have forced re-evaluation. “As...
United Express to reduce service at Riverton Airport by one flight a day due to National Pilot Shortage

Beginning February 11, 2022, SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, will offer one daily roundtrip flight between Central Wyoming Regional Airport and Denver International Airport. This represents a reduction from the two daily roundtrip flights currently available at the airport and is the result of a national pilot shortage. It is also a proactive step to ensure Fremont County receives a reliable flight schedule during the late winter months.
Outreach Programs Doing Their Part to Combat the Pilot Shortage

The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals says its Project Aerospace reaches more than 100,000 youth and young adults each year. [Courtesy: OBAP]. Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a six-part series examining the aviation industry’s pilot shortage and what can be done about it. Jan. 14:...
Lessor Avolon forecasts continued aviation recovery in 2022

Lessor Avolon has painted an optimistic outlook for the aviation sector’s continued recovery in 2022, noting medical progress against the coronavirus pandemic and economic growth. It observes that over 9 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered, and that each successive wave of Covid-19 sees a fall in lethality. “Medical...
Driver shortage means reduced routes for Corvallis Transit

The city of Corvallis Transit System is being forced to reduce services because of the ongoing shortage of drivers. Until more drivers are hired and trained, here are the reductions for Routes 5, 6, 50 and Route 1 Peak PM. Route 5 service will be reduced to a 60-minute service...
Regional Pilot Shortage Slows the U.S. Airline Recovery

Airlines may be waving goodbye to the Omicron variant but they are just beginning to feel the fallout from the pandemic. U.S. carriers face a worsening shortage of pilots to fly small, regional jets, which is hampering their recovery and sending more travelers into the hands of budget competitors. The...
JetBlue Makes Spring Route Cuts

JetBlue Airways is cutting 17 flights from its spring schedule as it continues to react to the ever-changing industry dynamic caused by COVID-19 and its repercussions, including being short-staffed, according to Airways Magazine. The airline said it was altering the way it serves the 17 routes, instead of calling it...
Routes: United eyes schedule cuts; JetBlue drops 17 leisure markets; Hong Kong bans transit passengers

In this week’s air travel news, United Airlines plans to reduce flight operations due to staff shortages; Delta Air Lines claims schedules are back on track despite 8,000 workers testing positive for COVID-19, and gives customers holding travel credits another year to use them; JetBlue Airways will stop flying 17 mostly leisure routes this spring, including SFO-Cancun; American Airlines trims frequencies on several domestic routes; Air Canada will suspend service to 15 Caribbean destinations; British Airways temporarily drops three U.S. gateways; Virgin Atlantic will begin London-Austin flights; Finnair is coming to Seattle; Singapore Airlines has big plans for service out of the New York area; the U.S. threatens retaliation against China for shutting down transpacific flights; Hong Kong bans transit passengers for a month; American starts code sharing with Aer Lingus; U.S. adds Canada to “do not travel” list; Southwest offers discounted COVID self-testing kits to passengers; and two new European carriers move forward with plans to fly to the U.S. this year.
