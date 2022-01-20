Netflix's One Piece Might Have Built Another Big Ship on Set

It used to be a much more common occurrence that a movie or show would be split across different streaming platforms around the world, now things are usually more streamlined. When Netflix debuts Army of the Dead for example they do so globally, it's the only place you can watch it in every country; but that's not the case for everything. It happens sometimes now, shows like Titans would debut on DC Universe in the US or Star Trek Discovery would premiere on Paramount+, but not every country has those platforms; and right now one of Netflix's biggest hits isn't even streaming on Netflix in the United States.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO