Music

This song from ‘Encanto’ is bigger than ‘Let It Go’

By Herb Scribner
 2 days ago
The hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney animated film “Encanto” is, arguably, bigger than “Frozen’s” “Let It Go.”. The news: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — a song from Lin-Manuel Miranda — recently surpassed the “Frozen” masterpiece “Let It Go” as the biggest Disney song to make...

Coastal View

“Encanto”

As Omicron flies around the world faster than Santa’s sleigh, many of us are once again getting reacquainted with our houses – stuck searching for entertainment amongst our most familiar four walls. Which isn’t a totally pleasant way to come back from the holidays. Morale is low, anxiety high.
MOVIES
The Herald

Let's talk about Bruno: Lessons from Disney's 'Encanto'

My son could not wait to see the new Disney movie “Encanto.” We saw it in the theatre on Thanksgiving Day and then bought the soundtrack and counted down the days until it was released on Disney+ so we could watch it again. As any parent can imagine, I have now seen the movie several times and I know all of the songs by heart (Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it again; the music is so good).
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Encanto song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' passes 'Let It Go' as highest-charting Disney animated hit in 26 years

It's time to talk about "Bruno" becoming the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years. Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy Encanto soundtrack tune "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, according to new tracking data from the publication.
MUSIC
TheWrap

Every ‘Encanto’ Song Ranked, From ‘Surface Pressure’ to ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Over the weekend something miraculous happened: the soundtrack for “Encanto,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th animated feature in nearly 100 years, became the #1 album on the Billboard 200. At the same time, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the movie’s breakout song, was the #1 song on Spotify domestically (internationally, it was #19). While this might be a short-lived triumph (The Weeknd just debuted his masterful concept album “Dawn FM,” featuring narration by Jim Carrey, on Friday), it should be celebrated none-the-less. It feels like a true return to the early 90s heyday of Disney Animation, where there would be a hit single version of one of the songs on the radio (hello Peabo Bryson!) while the remaining soundtrack loomed large on the album charts. Of course, this time around, radio play has been replaced by online streams, and the entire enterprise has been buoyed significantly by “Encanto” showing up on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs Chart Ranking: The 25 Biggest Hits From ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Encanto’ & More

The Disney soundtrack canon officially has its first new addition of the 2020s, thanks to the accompanying set for the breakout hit animated film Encanto. The soundtrack tops the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), while also notching a pair of top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this week — with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) at No. 5 and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow) at No. 14.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

Let's talk about Bruno - lessons from Disney's 'Encanto'

My son could not wait to see the new Disney movie "Encanto." We saw it in the theater on Thanksgiving Day and then bought the soundtrack and counted down the days until it was released on Disney+ so we could watch it again. As any parent can imagine, I have now seen the movie several times and I know all of the songs by heart (Lin-Manuel Miranda has done it again; the music is so good).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

Disney ‘Encanto’ Song Now More Popular Than ‘Frozen’ Soundtrack

There are a lot of people who want to talk about Bruno. Since Disney’s Encanto (2021) had its theatrical release and subsequent Disney+ debut, the movie’s popularity has skyrocketed and we are seeing more and more people singing to the catchy tune of Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda’s song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
MOVIES
WDBO

Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down the songs of 'Encanto'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda went song by song through some of the hits of "Encanto" in a recent interview, from the breakout smash "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to his self-described "'90s Rock en Español throwback" "What Else Can I Do?" ___. [ “We...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Disney song passes "Let It Go" popularity!

It's time to talk about "Bruno" becoming the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years. Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy Encanto soundtrack tune "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, according to new tracking data from the publication. The song — credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast — reached its new peak position of No. 4 on this week's chart thanks to 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold. Those numbers helped it surpass Idina Menzel's rendition of "Let It Go," which reached No. 5 in April 2014. The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach a top-five position on the chart aresx Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's Aladdin smash "A Whole New World," which hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (No. 4 in 1994), and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," which also reached No. 4 in 1995.
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Surpasses 'Let It Go' on Billboard Hot 100

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Everybody's Talking About "Bruno" "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the Encanto song that has fans buzzing, has hit a musical milestone. The song has peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go," which hit number five. (There have been only three other songs from Disney animated films to break the top five: "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, which hit number one in 1993, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, which peaked at number four in 1994, and "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, which also hit number four in 1995.) It may come as a surprise that the Encanto hit will not be nominated for an Oscar, since it was not submitted for consideration. “Dos Oruguitas,” another entry from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s score, was the only song submitted from Encanto. Perhaps that song will land Miranda an EGOT on March 27. Listen to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" below.
MUSIC
