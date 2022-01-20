This song from ‘Encanto’ is bigger than ‘Let It Go’

It's time to talk about "Bruno" becoming the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years. Lin-Manuel Miranda's catchy Encanto soundtrack tune "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, according to new tracking data from the publication. The song — credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast — reached its new peak position of No. 4 on this week's chart thanks to 29 million streams and 8,000 downloads sold. Those numbers helped it surpass Idina Menzel's rendition of "Let It Go," which reached No. 5 in April 2014. The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach a top-five position on the chart aresx Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's Aladdin smash "A Whole New World," which hit No. 1 in 1993, Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (No. 4 in 1994), and Vanessa Williams' Pocahontas soundtrack song "Colors of the Wind," which also reached No. 4 in 1995.
