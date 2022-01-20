This song from ‘Encanto’ is bigger than ‘Let It Go’

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Everybody's Talking About "Bruno" "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the Encanto song that has fans buzzing, has hit a musical milestone. The song has peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go," which hit number five. (There have been only three other songs from Disney animated films to break the top five: "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, which hit number one in 1993, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, which peaked at number four in 1994, and "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, which also hit number four in 1995.) It may come as a surprise that the Encanto hit will not be nominated for an Oscar, since it was not submitted for consideration. “Dos Oruguitas,” another entry from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s score, was the only song submitted from Encanto. Perhaps that song will land Miranda an EGOT on March 27. Listen to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO