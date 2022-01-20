Rock County launches new COVID-19 testing site

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Public health officials in Rock County announced Thursday plans for a new COVID-19 testing site to give area residents more options when it comes to tracking the virus’ presence in the community.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site, which will operate in partnership with Summit Clinical Laboratories, will be located at 3530 North County Highway F, near the Rock County Jail.

It’s scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 24.

﻿

While walk-in appointments are available, patients can expedite the process by registering in advance via the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID Connect website at register.covidconnect.wi.gov .

Patients are asked to bring an ID and insurance or Medicare cards, if applicable.

Rock County public health officials said residents should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently been in contact with someone who’s tested positive, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who have participated in riskier activities like traveling or attending large, indoor gatherings should also get tested, officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.