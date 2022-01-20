ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County launches new COVID-19 testing site

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOJLx_0drBPpM800

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Public health officials in Rock County announced Thursday plans for a new COVID-19 testing site to give area residents more options when it comes to tracking the virus’ presence in the community.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site, which will operate in partnership with Summit Clinical Laboratories, will be located at 3530 North County Highway F, near the Rock County Jail.

It’s scheduled to open Monday, Jan. 24.

While walk-in appointments are available, patients can expedite the process by registering in advance via the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ COVID Connect website at register.covidconnect.wi.gov .

Patients are asked to bring an ID and insurance or Medicare cards, if applicable.

Rock County public health officials said residents should get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently been in contact with someone who’s tested positive, regardless of their vaccination status. Those who have participated in riskier activities like traveling or attending large, indoor gatherings should also get tested, officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New campaign promotes vaccination, mask-wearing to keep Wisconsin kids in the classroom

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers have launched a new multimedia campaign aimed at keeping kids healthy and in the classroom. The Keeping Kids Safe and in School campaign is designed to raise awareness of good health safety practices ranging from proper mask-wearing to vaccination. It will also include tools for parents, guardians and community leaders to promote public health, according to a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former Peace Corps volunteers share experiences

MADISON, Wis. — The Peace Corps is celebrating 60 years of service with a traveling exhibit in the Capitol Rotunda. Former volunteers gathered in the Rotunda Saturday to share their stories and experiences. A photography display was also set up, showcasing the different countries where the Corps has served. The Peace Corps was founded in 1961, and has sent over...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Covid 19 Testing#Dwayne Johnson#County Highway#Covid Connect#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

American Girl relocating Middleton corporate offices, consolidating warehouse with DeForest, out-of-state facilities

MIDDLETON, Wis. — American Girl, the toymaker known for its iconic dolls, is relocating its corporate offices in Middleton as part of a plan to consolidate operations in Dane County and elsewhere, the company confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday. In a statement Thursday evening, the toymaker, a subsidiary of Mattel, said its corporate offices will move to another...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

American Family Insurance contributes $2.5M to Center for Black Excellence and Culture capital campaign

MADISON, Wis. — Plans to create a cultural center for Madison’s Black community on the city’s south side are a bit closer to becoming a reality thanks to a donation from a major local employer. American Family Insurance’s Dreams Foundation announced Thursday plans to invest $2.5 million in The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, which is scheduled to open...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD adds 817 COVID-19 cases in past week among students and staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District identified 817 new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the past week. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1,200 students and over 300 staff members have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks. MMSD’s cumulative case total is 3,001, meaning that over half of the district’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy