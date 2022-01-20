ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s economic recovery leads to one of nation’s lowest jobless rates

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia's unemployment rate has dropped for the 20th straight month to 2.6% for December 2021, setting another record for the state. Georgia is also once again reporting a new all-time high for the number of individuals employed. "Once again, Georgia...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 46

Georgia has the third highest resignation rate in country

ATLANTA (CBS46) — According to a study by WalletHub, Georgia has the third highest job resignation rate in the country. The resignation rate for the state over the last month was 3.9% and 3.5% over the last 12 months. Millions of Americans are leaving jobs behind during what's being...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends. Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock reflects on first year in office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the one-year anniversary of his historic swearing-in, U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., reflected on his first year in office and plotted out the next steps for improving the lives of constituents, including increasing access to healthcare, making it easier to raise a family, and strengthening and growing Georgia’s economy.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
usf.edu

Officials say Florida's declining jobless rate points to 'steady growth'

Florida’s jobless rate dipped to 4.4% in December as state officials pointed to “steady growth” in the employment picture. The Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday announced the December rate, down from 4.5% in November. The December rate represented 466,000 Floridians qualifying as jobless from a workforce now at 10.66 million.
FLORIDA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

$73 million in new infrastructure funding is coming to Georgia | Here's where it's going

ATLANTA — A fresh round of federal infrastructure funding from the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring $73 million to Georgia. Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath announced the new round of infrastructure money headed the way of the Peach State on Wednesday. She said it would "bring much-needed investments to Georgia and provide economic growth and job opportunities to our state."
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Raffensperger changes Georgia election system, Dominion to stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)--Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on January 19, announcing that his office is rolling out a new voting platform for districts to use. Voters may not notice a difference at all. Everything that’s changing involves the software that election workers use to manage the...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Ga. implements new mortgage assistance program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Financial assistance is coming for people in danger of losing their home. Georgia is implementing a Mortgage Assistance Program. A $354 million stimulus fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities. Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Unemployment Rates#Georgians
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia's unemployment rate hits new low

(The Center Square) – Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped for the 12th consecutive month to 2.6%, another record-breaking low for the state, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced. Butler attributed the workforce’s recovery to the state’s “economic strategies” that drove more Georgians back to work.
WMAZ

$354 million available to Georgia homeowners for mortgages and utilities | How to apply

ATLANTA — Georgia officials announced the launching Wednesday of a website where homeowners can apply for help with mortgages and utilities as part of a $354 million fund. The Georgia Mortgage Assistance program is designed to help people who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, with the money coming from federal funds that were approved with the American Rescue Plan.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Georgia’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having […]
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio’s jobless claims higher than most of nation

(The Center Square) – A recent report shows Ohio continues to struggle to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic when compared with the rest of the nation. A state-by-state comparison from the personal-finance website WalletHub showed the among the biggest increases in unemployment claims compared with a week ago. Ohio had the ninth-largest increase week-over-over.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
tcbmag.com

State Unemployment Rate Lowest It’s Been Since 2019

The unemployment rate in Minnesota is now lower than it was a year before the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday. The unemployment rate in Minnesota has ticked down to 3.1 percent, the lowest it’s been since 2019, according to DEED’s monthly jobs report.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia AFL-CIO endorses Stacey Abrams' run for governor

ATLANTA — The Georgia AFL-CIO and its affiliated unions endorsed Stacey Abrams for governor at a press conference held outside the IBEW Local 613 offices in Atlanta. Abrams was joined by Georgia AFL-CIO President Charlie Flemming, Savannah Regional Central Labor Council President Christi Hulme, Communications Workers of America Local 3204 President Ed Barlow, among other Georgia labor leaders.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy